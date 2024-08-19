Chhaava Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor can’t wait to see Vicky Kaushal’s epic historical drama; says ‘6 December tak wait karvaoge’

The makers of Vicky Kaushal's highly anticipated epic saga Chhaava released the teaser on August 19, 2024, and it is clear that the actor is giving fans and cinema enthusiasts chills. It seems that Stree aka Shraddha Kapoor, is also captivated by the intense teaser and is eager to see the film in theaters but can't wait till the release date!

On Instagram, Kapoor re-shared the teaser video and expressed her excitement about the movie. The Stree 2 actress wrote, "Ye Pichar toh pakka dekhni hai!!, ab release ke liye 6 December tak wait karvaoge".

Check out Shraddha's reaction here:

The official teaser for Chhaava has been unveiled by the film's creators. This historical drama depicts the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The teaser features Vicky Kaushal in a striking new role, highlighted by dramatic war scenes. The URI actor delivers an impressive performance that promises a captivating visual experience.

In the teaser, Vicky is shown heroically fighting off a vast army of warriors. His fierce roar and commanding presence on the tumultuous battlefield are sure to evoke a strong reaction. The teaser also includes Akshaye Khanna, who stands out in a notable antagonistic role.

Check out the teaser here:

The film features Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, the wife of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Directed by Laxman Utekar, who previously collaborated with Vicky Kaushal on Zara Bachke Zara Hatke, this project will be the first time Vicky and Rashmika work together.

Supporting roles in the film are played by Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta. Scheduled for release on December 6, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kaushal also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Pinkvilla earlier revealed that Love and War is one of SLB's most ambitious projects, and he is currently focused on the film's pre-production. Over recent months, Bhansali has finalized the music and conducted several script-reading sessions with Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky.

This film marks a departure from Bhansali's usual period dramas, and he is enthusiastic about bringing his distinctive touch to this intense romance. The director plans to begin shooting in the last quarter of 2024.

