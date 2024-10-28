Citadel: Honey Bunny actor Varun Dhawan's fan REVEALS he came to meet her sick daughter at hospital; netizens call him 'true gentleman'

Varun Dhawan has been living and breathing in the Indian film industry, thanks to his filmmaker dad David Dhawan. While he has seen fame closely, the actor didn't let that take over his personality which is why he is loved by scores of fans. Recently, his admirers got another reason to love the star when a fan revealed Varun went to meet her daughter when she was unwell.

In a video shared on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan can be seen exiting Mumbai airport when he is called by a woman. Introducing herself to the Bhediya actor, the lady told the media, “I want to say this on camera. My daughter was unwell and Varun Dhawan, his father (David Dhawan) was there, and he came to see my daughter. He doesn’t know me. What a wonderful, kind soul.” After the woman thanked the actor, he enquired about her daughter’s health, met with a couple of elderly fans, and left the spot.

Take a look:

Soon after the video went viral, several fans of Varun came to the comments section and lauded his generosity and kindness. A user penned, “That's the reason we love him” while another wrote, “he's such a sweetheart.” A third commented, “A true gentleman—humble, kind, and grounded” while another one wrote, “Very sweet of Him.” Several others also lauded VD for the way he humbly responded to the woman.

Advertisement

Take a look:

While Varun is busy with multiple projects, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that he has been roped in to headline Border 2 along with Sunny Deol. An industry insider told us, “Border 2 is the biggest film of Indian Cinema in the making, and the team is making it even bigger with the casting by getting Varun Dhawan to play a major role in the tale with Sunny Deol. Border franchise holds a special place in the heart of the audience, and the casting of Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in the sequel is sure to elevate the appeal even further.”

Helmed by director Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar along with JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, the war film is slated to go on floors in November 2024.

ALSO READ: MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan to headline Border 2 with Sunny Deol; Filming begins in November