Pinkvilla was the first to report that Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta are joining forces on the biggest war film of Indian Cinema, Border 2, with Anurag Singh as the director. Soon after, we informed our readers that the Border 2 team has pulled off one of the biggest ensembles of all time by bringing together Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh to play the part of Indian Armed Forces Officer. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Border 2 is set to go on floors from November 25 in North India.

“The pre-production work for Border 2 has been on-going for almost a year now and the team is finally gearing up to take the film on floors from November 25. Anurag Singh and his team are all set to start the recce for the film within a week, and the first two locations they have zeroed down on are Jammu and Srinagar,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the Border 2 team is looking to shoot a lot of film at real locations in and around the special armed force areas near borders of India to give a rustic feel to the film.

According to the source, the film will be shot at real locations, especially the dramatic moments and some action scenes too, to bring a realistic feel to the film. “The idea is to make a high-octane yet authentic war film. Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta along with director Anurag Singh are leaving no stone unturned to bring to the spectacle a film that makes the cinema-going audience proud and celebrates the legacy of part one,” the source added.

The trio of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh are excited to embark on the journey of Border 2 from November. “The film will be shot over 6 month period from November to May and is gearing up for a Republic Day 2026 release. Heavy planning is going into the logistics to pull off an action-heavy and cult franchise like this in a professional manner, sticking to the planned timelines,” the source concluded.

The casting for other key characters of Border 2 is also under way

