Citadel: Honey Bunny Trailer Launch: Varun Dhawan recalls Aditya Chopra refusing to cast him in action film due to budget; ‘Only South Indians…’

Varun Dhawan is all set to showcase his action-packed avatar in his upcoming projects. During the trailer launch of his series Citadel: Honey Bunny, the actor recalled that filmmaker Aditya Chopra refused to cast him in an action film due to budget constraints. Varun also expressed that only South Indians were noticing his potential in the action genre.

Today, October 15, 2024, at the trailer launch event, Varun Dhawan said, “Right now, I feel that only the South Indians are taking notice of me and giving me great opportunities in action.” Varun is working with Raj & DK and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Citadel: Honey Bunny, after which he will gear up for Baby John with Atlee and Keerthy Suresh. VD hoped that this would make other people in the industry notice him.

The actor shared that the reason behind what he said was a meeting with Aditya Chopra that happened during the lockdown. Varun revealed that he played badminton with the filmmaker and Maneesh Sharma, who were making Tiger 3 during that time. He remembered asking Aditya Chopra why he didn’t make an action movie with a younger actor. Varun further recalled telling him, ‘Why can't you ever take me and cast me?’

VD stated that he kept pursuing Chopra, and the latter then said to him, ‘I can’t do that because I can't give you that budget right now. You’re not at that place where I can give you such a big budget.’ The Border 2 star continued by saying that he texted Chopra, asking him what the budget was. Varun said that in response he received a figure that was needed to make a big action film.

Coming to Citadel: Honey Bunny, Varun Dhawan reminisced about asking the budget from the producers since he got this knowledge from Aditya Chopra. He expressed his gratitude to Amazon and Raj & DK for giving him the opportunity.

Directed by Raj & DK, the show is produced by D2R Films & Amazon MGM Studios. Executively produced by The Russo Brothers’ AGBO and Raj & DK, Citadel: Honey Bunny is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 7.

