Citadel: Honey Bunny Trailer OUT: Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will do anything to protect their daughter Nadia in this action-packed thriller

The highly anticipated spy series Citadel: Honey Bunny is getting closer to its release. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are collaborating for the first time in this action-packed show. The trailer of the series has now been released, and it showcases Varun and Samantha’s characters ready to do anything to protect their daughter Nadia in the thriller.

Today, October 15, 2024, the makers of the upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny unveiled the trailer across social media platforms. The 2-minute, 51-second trailer introduces Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s character Honey, who has a daughter Nadia. She tells the little girl about her past life as an agent.

The flashback shows her meeting Varun Dhawan’s Bunny, who recruits her in a spy agency responsible for maintaining peace. A conflict arises between them during a mission, but fate brings them together years later.

The trailer is packed with witty humor as well as stylish action and chase sequences with the song Aaj Ki Raat from Don playing in the background.

Watch the full trailer here!

Fans took to the comments section to praise the trailer. One person said, “Chemistry between Varun and Sam is fire,” while another wrote, “Raj and DK never disappoint.” Many users left red hearts and fire emojis.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is the Indian spinoff of the American series Citadel, in which Priyanka Chopra portrays the character of Nadia. The official description of the series states, “When stuntman Bunny recruits struggling actress Honey for a side gig, they are hurled into a high-stakes world of action, espionage and betrayal. Years later, as their dangerous past catches up, the estranged Honey and Bunny must reunite and fight to protect their young daughter Nadia.”

Advertisement

Apart from the lead actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the cast includes Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar.

Directed by Raj & DK, the series is developed by Sita R. Menon. It is produced by D2R Films & Amazon MGM Studios. Executively produced by The Russo Brothers’ AGBO and Raj & DK, Citadel: Honey Bunny will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on November 7.

ALSO READ: Jigra Twitter Review: 15 tweets to read before watching Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina’s prison-break action thriller