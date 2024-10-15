Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan gears up for dream collaboration with Madhuri Dixit in Anees Bazmee's horror comedy

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is all set to entertain the audience on the occasion of Diwali 2024. The recently released trailer of Anees Bazmee’s horror comedy was a surprise as it offered the first glimpse of Madhuri Dixit in the film as the second Manjulika after Vidya Balan. The excitement among the fans has increased on seeing two talented actresses come together. This collaboration is a dream come true for Vidya, who has always admired Madhuri’s work.

Vidya Balan has expressed her admiration for Madhuri Dixit various times in the past. She was mesmerized by Madhuri’s performance in the dance number Ek Do Teen from the movie Tehzaab when she was young. In several interviews, Vidya has said, “I watched Madhuri Dixit in Ek Do Teen aur mujhe pyaar hogaya (I watched Madhuri Dixit in Ek Do Teen and I fell in love).”

Now, years later, Vidya is all set to share the screen with the actress in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, marking a full-circle moment for her. This collaboration will surely be a treat for the fans who cannot wait for their clash as Manjulikas. The trailer even offered a glimpse of a dance off between them which had the netizens buzzing.

The 3-minute, 50-second of BB3 gives a peek into the entertainment that’s in store for the viewers. It is packed with humor, suspense, and supernatural elements. Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba is seen taking advantage of ghosts and preparing for a face off with not just one but two Manjulikas. Triptii Dimri is the new addition to the cast and plays Kartik’s love interest. Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Vijay Raaz also feature in the trailer.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani. Aakash Kaushik has written the story, screenplay, and dialogue. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 1, during the festive occasion of Diwali.

The first song from the film, the title track, is slated to release tomorrow, October 15. Music sensations Diljit Dosanjh and Pitbull have collaborated for the peppy number.

