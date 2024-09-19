Citadel Season 2: Priyanka Chopra aka Nadia is back with a bang; gives INSIDE tour of sets to fans

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry. After taking a short break for a vacation with family and celebrating her husband Nick Jonas' birthday, Priyanka has returned to work. PeeCee recently kickstarted the second season of the 2023 American series Citadel, which co-stars actor Richard Madden. Priyanka Chopra, who plays the role of Nadia in the series, has now treated her fans to an inside tour of the sets.

On September 18, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a video of herself. The video begins with her mirror selfie in a close-up shot. In the clip, PeeCee is then entering the sets of Citadel- Season 2 on a vehicle. She is sporting a black outfit and has kept her hair in a ponytail. The actress is also flaunting her black sunglasses as she says, "Come with me to sets."

The clip then features Priyanka posing in front of the camera in white coord sets. It also has glimpses of her food items in jars, her injuries, a sauce bottle, and more. The clip ends with a time-lapse video of the Citadel star entering the shoot location. "Nadia is back. #CitadelS2," read her caption. It also has a weapon, a red heart, and video camera emojis.

Watch the clip here:

Priyanka's comment section is filled with netizens' reactions who can't keep calm with her return as Nadira in the second season of Citadel. "Baddass Nadia is rocking again!" read a comment.

Advertisement

"Let’s go!! been waiting for Nadia to come back!!" a fan wrote. "Omg I can’t wait," an Instagram user commented. "Cant wait for season 2," read one of the comments.

"Cant wait for this season and Nadia Sinh back in action mode all the very best @priyankachopra for this one PCManiac love always citadel 2 here we come," read another comment.

Priyanka Chopra recently attended The Jonas Brothers concert in London where her husband, American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas performed at the event. Nick, who turned a year older on September 16, set the stage on fire in his concert.

PeeCee wished her husband, Nick on the occasion by dropping a series of glimpses from their special day. The global icon also penned a sweet caption for him that read, "Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad. You make all our dreams come true... every day...we love you."

During the concert, Priyanka and Nick also sealed a kiss during his live performance amid the grand crowd in London. The moment was captured in a video that surfaced on Instagram back then. In another clip, PeeCee was seen dancing with her daughter Maltie at the event.

Advertisement

Before this, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas went on a holiday to France. The couple posted several visuals from their vacation that also featured their daughter Maltie. They posed on a yacht while enjoying the sea. The actress raised the temperature with her bikini looks during the vacay. Priyanka looked stunning while flaunting her tanned skin as they sunbathed on the yacht. Nick was all dashing in his shirtless looks.

Coming back to Citadel, the first season of the TV series premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2023. Priyanka and her co-star Richard are cast as Citadel agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh in the series.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra says ‘Hello’ to Citadel Season 2 as she kicks off spy series in wee hours of Monday morning