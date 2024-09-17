Priyanka Chopra getting kiss from birthday boy Nick Jonas during his concert is what perfect marriage looks like; don’t miss her dance with Malti: WATCH

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to set perfect marriage goals, and their love shined once again at the recent Jonas Brothers concert. On September 16, 2024, Priyanka attended the show in London on the occasion of her husband’s birthday. They celebrated with a sweet kiss, and the actress was seen wholeheartedly enjoying herself as she danced with their daughter Malti Marie.

The recent Jonas Brothers concert took place at the O2 Arena in London on September 16, 2024. Many videos of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra from the event have surfaced on the internet. Nick performed his popular songs in a blue jacket and pants, while his wife cheered for him in a stunning orange dress.

In one video recorded by a fan, Nick could be seen extending his hand towards Priyanka, who was standing right in front of the stage during his performance. The power couple then sealed their love with a kiss. In another clip, PC sang and danced along to Nick’s song Jealous.

A fan captured Priyanka with her daughter Malti Marie, who donned a sparkly dress and headphones. PC was seen making her little one dance while in another video they were having a fun time playing with each other.

Birthday boy Nick also had a cake cutting ceremony on the stage. A four-tier cake was placed in the center while Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas sang the Happy Birthday song. The audience joined them in the singing, and confetti was showered on the stage.

Priyanka Chopra dropped a heartwarming birthday wish for Nick Jonas. In a perfect family photo, the couple embraced their little munchkin, Malti Marie. The Bluff actress also shared a video of her husband’s performance. In the last two slides, they were seen carrying Malti in their arms at the venue of the concert.

In the caption, Priyanka expressed, “Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad. You make all our dreams come true .. everyday.. we love you @nickjonas.”

Earlier, Madhu Chopra also shared a sweet birthday wish for her son-in-law, calling him ‘wonderful.’

