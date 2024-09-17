PICS: Priyanka Chopra has the sweetest birthday wish for hubby Nick Jonas as she attends his concert with daughter Malti: 'You make all our dreams come true'

Priyanka Chopra, who tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018, is currently in London with him on his birthday. Priyanka recently attended her husband Nick's concert in London with their daughter Malti Marie and she has finally wished her hubby on social media. Needless to say, it is a treat for their fans across the world. PeeCee has the sweetest birthday wish for Nick Jonas as the mother-daughter enjoyed his London concert on the occasion.

A while ago, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a few glimpses from Nick Jonas' O2 Arena London concert. In the first picture, Priyanka and Nick are posing along with their daughter, Malti Marie. PeeCee looks gorgeous in an orange bodycon dress. Nick is sporting a blue jacket and trousers with a white graphic tee. The little munchkin, who has her head hidden, is shining in a brown and white dress. Malti is holding them close to her.

The couple has their eyes on their cute daughter. While the actress is flashing a million-dollar smile, the American singer can be seen looking intensely at his baby girl.

Next up is a clip that features Nick Jonas performing live on the stage amid a grand crowd. In the video, fans are cheering and flashing their mobile phone's lights at the concert. The third in the series shows PeeCee carrying her daughter Malti on her waist and walking in a hallway. Malti, who is sporting two cute ponytails, has her headphones on. The fourth picture shows Nick carrying their daughter in a similar area.

In the caption, PeeCee penned a sweet note for her hubby, Nick Jonas on his special day. Calling Nick "best husband and dad", the actress wished him a happy birthday. "You make all our dreams come true .. every day...we love you @nickjonas," read an excerpt from her caption.

Take a look at her post here:

For the uninitiated, Nick Jonas and other Jonas Brothers are on a world tour celebrating five albums. On Monday, they set the stage on fire at O2, the arena for hosting concerts in London. The Jonas Brothers will also perform on Tuesday at the same venue.

As per the venue's official website, the concerts, which were earlier supposed to take place on June 12 and June 13 this year, were rescheduled for September 16 and September 17.

