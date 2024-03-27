Crew: Did you know Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon underwent 'specialized training' from air hostesses?

Ever since Crew was announced, the anticipation for the movie has been off the charts. With big names like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon leading the cast, the film is all set for its debut in a couple of days. Adding to the excitement, the writers of Crew disclosed that the main trio went through intensive training to enhance their performance as air hostesses.

In an exclusive interaction with Republic World, the writers of Crew, Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra revealed that Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon had special training for the film.

They shared that the actresses underwent “specialized training from seasoned air hostesses, adding authenticity to their performances" for Crew. “They had former cabin crew members on set for a few days to help with authenticity," the writers further added.

Praising their hard work, the writers continued that the trio paid close attention to what was being taught. "Tabu, Kareena and Kriti paid close attention, asking questions and ensuring accuracy in their portrayal through constant communication with the team."

On the other hand, the film has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours, 3 minutes, and 32 seconds (123 minutes, 32 seconds). The film is seeing a global release by Pen Marudhar.

More about Crew

Speaking more about Crew, the film is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and produced by an impressive team including Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor.

Crew is set to showcase the dynamic trio of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu creating magic as air hostesses. Apart from them, the movie also stars the talented Diljit Dosanjh, with Kapil Sharma making a special appearance.

It is presented as a family entertainer by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network. On the other hand, Crew promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience so mark your calendars for this exciting release, as the film is all set to hit theaters on March 29, 2024.

