Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan drops BTS pics from Tabu, Kriti Sanon starrer’s sets ft. 'Eye spy' Diljit Dosanjh

Crew is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2024. It boasts the star cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The film has sparked immense curiosity among audiences since its initial announcement. The makers have already shared the trailer and some songs which doubled up the anticipation. Adding more excitement to it, Kareena dropped a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures from the Crew sets.

Kareena Kapoor shares behind-the-scenes pictures from Crew set

On March 24, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account and shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the upcoming Crew. In the first picture, Kareena and Tabu can be seen sitting in a car while filming a scene. The other pictures give glimpses of Bebo from different angles as she concentrates on the shooting.

Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, "Sundowner with my #Crew #BTS #5DaysToGo"

Reacting to the post, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Prakash ka chaata is ever present" Rhea Kapoor commented, "Eye spy @diljitdosanjh"

Kareena Kapoor Khan on her character in Crew

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for the release of Crew. Kareena who was last seen in the thriller film Jaane Jaan, is all set to enthrall the audiences with her performance in her highly anticipated film Crew. During a recent fan interaction, Kareena expressed her excitement for the film and said, "Its a very fun light hearted film to watch. I think after Laal Singh Chadda and Jaane Jaan, this is the film that all my fans will really really enjoy. The Bebo that they want to see the Bebo they love."

More about Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu starrer Crew

The upcoming film Crew, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and produced by a stellar team including Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, will showcase the dynamic trio of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu. Apart from them, the movie also stars the talented Diljit Dosanjh, with Kapil Sharma making a special appearance.

Presented as a family entertainer by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience. Mark your calendars for this exciting release, as the film will hit theaters on March 29, 2024, coinciding with the Good Friday weekend.

