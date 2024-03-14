Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on her role; assures 'The Bebo that they want to see the Bebo they love'

Crew is one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2024. It boasts the star cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The film has sparked immense curiosity among audiences since its initial announcement. The makers have already shared a teaser and two songs which doubled up the anticipation for the film. Now, in a recent fan chat, Kareena opened up about her character and said that fans will get to see the Bebo they love in Crew.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on her character in Crew

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for the release of Crew. Kareena who was last seen in the thriller film Jaane Jaan, is all set to enthrall the audiences with her performance in her highly anticipated film Crew.

During a recent fan interaction, Kareena expressed her excitement for the film and said, "Its a very fun light hearted film to watch. I think after Laal Singh Chadda and Jaane Jaan, this is the film that all my fans will really really enjoy. The Bebo that they want to see the Bebo they love."

Priyanka Chopra and Varun Dhawan love Kareena-Kriti-Tabu's Crew teaser

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram Stories to express her excitement for the movie Crew by sharing its teaser with the caption "Obsessed #crew," along with starry-eyed and heart-eyed emojis. She tagged the cast members, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and producer Rhea Kapoor.

Likewise, Varun Dhawan also showed his excitement by sharing the teaser on his Stories. He enthusiastically exclaimed, "Great fun, all the firecrackers together, can't wait." The excitement shared by these Bollywood stars contributes to the increasing anticipation surrounding the movie

More about Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu starrer Crew

The upcoming film Crew, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and produced by a stellar team including Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor, will showcase the dynamic trio of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu. Apart from them, the movie also stars the talented Diljit Dosanjh, with Kapil Sharma making a special appearance.

Presented as a family entertainer by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience. Mark your calendars for this exciting release, as the film will hit theaters on March 29, 2024, coinciding with the Good Friday weekend.

