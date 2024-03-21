Crew star Kareena Kapoor Khan feels Jeh has her vibe, admits Taimur has Saif Ali Khan’s sense of humor

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan may be big stars but that does not take away the fact that both their sons Jehangir Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are quite popular and have now become paparazzi favorites as well. Well, the actress is currently promoting her upcoming movie Crew along with her co-stars Kriti Sanon and Tabu. In a recent interview with Filme Shilmy, the Jab We Met actress recently spoke about the hilarious antics of her sons while being papped.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on her kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan

Unlike many Bollywood celebrities, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have never shielded their kids from the media. Both Jeh and Taimur always pose for the paparazzi and never shy away from the camera. Talking about them, Kareena revealed that they are both like their father Saif Ali Khan.

“Jeh just looks like me but he has Saif’s naughtiness and Tim has Saif’s sense of humor but he’s a bit more reserved. Like he doesn’t like being clicked, more like his father. Jeh’s more like me. I mean in terms of look and a little more vibe, but his naughtiness comes from Saif,” added the actress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming projects

In 2023, Kareena Kapoor Khan made waves with her appearance in the mystery film Jaane Jaan, marking her debut in the OTT space. Additionally, her crime thriller The Buckingham Murders garnered considerable acclaim after premiering at film festivals, though its public release is eagerly anticipated.

Now, Kareena is gearing up to dazzle audiences with her portrayal of a sassy air hostess in the upcoming commercial family entertainer Crew, alongside actresses Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The recently unveiled trailer showcased Kareena in a glamorous avatar, delivering quirky and hilarious jokes with panache. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this much-awaited film is slated to grace the silver screen on March 29, 2024.

Furthermore, Kareena is set to star in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe movie Singham Again. This star-studded venture features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and more.

