Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been a fashionista who dares to be herself in every outfit that she wears. The OG fashionista always serves ‘Bebo magic’ with her outfit choices, leaving us inspired by her innate charm and incomparable sense of style. She inspires modern fashionistas around the globe with her unique and fashion-forward style statements, and frankly, we’re obsessed with her. She recently served 2 super hot looks in just 24 hours, and we’re literally swooning over them.

Kareena Kapoor Khan served 2 classy outfits with 2 unique aesthetics and color schemes while promoting her upcoming movie, Crew yesterday. And honestly, they were both amazing. Every time the actress steps out, she never disappoints her fans when it comes to wardrobe choices. So, why don’t we zoom in and have a detailed glance at both of these fashion statements served by Bollywood’s own ‘Poo’?

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks bewitching in black:

The Buckingham Murders actress served fire in a classy black co-ord set that screamed party-ready perfection. This outfit featured a halter neck crop top with a body-hugging silhouette and a plunging neckline, which helped the diva flaunt her well-toned waist.

The buckle design on her chest elevated the whole piece. This was further paired with a matching ankle-length bodycon skirt. This stylish skirt highlighted Bebo’s curves. It also had a side slit that made it look hotter than ever.

Advertisement

Kareena completed the outfit with minimalistic accessories like gold statement-worthy stud earrings, chic matching rings, and a bracelet. She also added contrasting beige heels to elevate the ensemble.

Meanwhile, her locks were open and styled into a naturally wavy look that framed her face. Even her makeup, with a dewy base, subtle smokey eyeshadow, a bit of blush, and pretty burnt orange lipstick, was flawless. We loved the diva’s sassy ensemble.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks radiant in yellow:

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress also went cool and casual in a black and yellow ensemble for the second event of the day, i.e., the launch of the movie’s new song, Choli Ke Peeche. Kareena rocked a yellow oversized shirt with a collared neckline and rolled-up sleeves, which gave the outfit a rather laid-back look.

This was left open to reveal a matching bralette-like top with sleek straps and a plunging neckline. It also helped flaunt the diva’s toned figure. This vibrant shirt and top combo was further paired with matching black cargo pants.

These comfortable and classy ankle-length pants had a wide-legged silhouette along with stylish pockets on both sides. The diva also added gold hoops and a matching bracelet with pumps to complete her look.

She also left her hair open and styled it into a sleek and straight look that framed her face to perfection. Meanwhile, her subtle makeup look with a matte base, subtle eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, and nude lipstick was also a great choice. We loved the comfortably cool outfit!

It’s quite safe to say that Bebo served fashion perfection with both of these incredible outfits, cementing her status as a global fashion icon. These super hot looks also prove that Khan can slay in any aesthetic, making a visible case for her fashion superiority. Nobody can ever be like her!

So, which one of these sassy fashion statements is your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu serves angelic charm with gothic twist in Krésha Bajaj’s silver corset and flared pants