CTRL: Anurag Kashyap says it is Ananya Panday's 'career-best' performance; calls it, 'thriller, scary, a nightmare...'

Ananya Panday and Vikramaditya Motwane’s cyber-thriller CTRL has now been released on the streaming platform. While the anticipation for the film was already high, ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has also sent a major shout out to the ‘modern day horror fable’ hailing it as Ananya’s ‘career best central performance.’

Today, on October 4, Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram handle and shared the poster of Ananya Panday starrer CTRL. Heaping praise on the director, Vikramaditya Motwane, Kashyap lauded him for choosing a subject by pushing his boundaries and lauded the entire team.

He wrote, "@motwayne is out with another banger . Again pushing the boundaries of technology and storytelling. You can not contain the man, or put him in a box . Always braver than everyone around him ."

"For me he has always been the go to person, he introduced me to my first still camera, he taught me sound design and the importance of it, introduced me to Mac Book . Always a step ahead of everyone . Now he has hone and made this modern day horror fable," he further expressed.

"Its a thriller, its scary, its a nightmare with a career best central performance by @ananyapanday . I was lucky to see it on screen but now streaming on @netflix.in . Watch it with good headphones. Congratulations to @nikhildwivedi25 . It takes equal amounts of balls to back that it takes to make it . Good job team," he wrote in conclusion.

Soon after the post was shared, overwhelmed by the appreciation Ananya replied, "red-heart emoji you!!!" and Nikhil Dwivedi mentioned, "This writing is as good as the films you make... Thank You Anurag!" while a user remarked, "Aaj hi dekhengey."

In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

The much-talked-about Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL stars Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat in the key roles. This will be their second collaboration after Call Me Bae. The film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya A Menon. It is written by Avinash Sampath and Vikramaditya Motwane, with dialogues by Sumukhi Suresh. CTRL is now streaming on Netflix.

