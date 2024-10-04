WATCH: Govinda gets DISCHARGED days after accidental bullet injury; flashes smile and greets fans with folded hands

Govinda has finally been discharged from the hospital. The actor was admitted to Mumbai’s Criticare Hospital after he sustained an accidental self-inflicted bullet injury on October 1, 2024. Days later, the Siv Sena leader made his first appearance after he came out of the hospital in a wheelchair. He expressed gratitude to the paps and fans for their unwavering support.

Today, on October 4, Govinda was discharged from the hospital after showing signs of significant recovery. In a video shared by the paps, the actor-turned-politician was accompanied by his wife, Sunita Ahuja, and daughter-Tina Ahuja and other loved ones. He came out in a wheelchair with a crêpe bandage on his knee.

The Hero No. 1 actor was greeted by the paps with loud shouts expressing their love and chants of ‘Jai Mata Di, Happy Navratri, and Jai Shree Ram.’ In his response, the Hero No. 1 actor flashed flying kisses and a wide smile with folded hands. The actor’s daughter, Tina Ahuja was standing beside him and was seen getting emotional over the heart-touching moment.

Take a look

In addition to this, he also spoke to the media and expressed gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support. He thanked his fans from the entire nation for all their love in the form of prayers. He also gave a special mention to the administrative Police force, media personnel, and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

The actor expressed his immense gratitude to his fans for their blessings and wishes, following which he is ‘safe.’ "Thank you so much for all the love..Jai Mata Di," he said on a concluding note.

Take a look

For the unversed, On October 1, 2024, Govinda accidentally shot himself from his revolver around 4:45 AM while he was placing it in the almirah before leaving the city. After the unfortunate incident, he was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery.

Hours later, the Partner actor released a voice note to reassure his fans and the media about his well-being. In the message, he expressed his gratitude for the support he had received, stating that due to the blessings of his family, parents, and guru, he had been shot but that the bullet had been removed.

