Before making his mark in the 90s, Anurag Kashyap was a part of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's theater group. His decision to leave the group and venture into films, particularly Hindi cinema, was met with disappointment from Shah. However, this decision led to Kashyap's first project in Hindi cinema, Ram Gopal Varma's 1998 film, Satya, which he co-wrote with Saurabh Shukla. As we celebrate his birthday, we present you with 7 Anurag Kashyap movies on Netflix that you shouldn't miss.

In his career of more than two decades, Anurag Kashyap has gained recognition for his exceptional talent in movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Dev D, AK vs AK and many more. Not just direction and production, Kashyap has showcased his acting prowess in some movies which makes him one of the best talents that we have in our industry.

Here's a list of Anurag Kashyap movies available on Netflix. If you are his fan, you should surely watch these movies listed below.

7 Anurag Kashyap movies on Netflix you should not miss watching on his birthday

1: AK vs AK

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, AK vs AK was released in 2020. Anurag Kashyap worked as a co-writer and executive producer of the black comedy thriller film. He also acted in the 2020 film, co-starring Anil Kapoor playing themselves. Kapoor's son, actor Harshvardhan Kapoor, also played himself in Motwane's directorial. Sonam Kapoor and Boney Kapoor appeared in cameo roles.

The story follows a public feud between two prominent Bollywood figures, Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. It begins with a heated argument between them, after which Kashyap kidnaps Sonam Kapoor and makes the senior actor search for her. The film was shot in documentary style featuring a crew filming the entire incident. Both Kapoor and Kashyap played their parts so well that it was tough to figure out whether they are acting or if it is happening in real.

2. Gangs of Wasseypur

Anurag Kashyap's directorial Gangs of Wasseypur is a black comedy crime film released in two parts. The series featured an ensemble star cast of Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Piyush Mishra, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi, Vipin Sharma, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Zeishan Qadri, and many more.

Set against the backdrop of the coal mafia in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, India, the Gangs of Wasseypur series chronicles a long feud between crime families. The story spans 68 years, starting in 1941 and concluding in 2009. Manoj Bajpayee played the role of Sardar Khan, who dies in the first part of GOW. Richa was cast as his first wife, Nagma Khatoon. Don't miss both parts. If you like dark themes, you will like watching them.

3. Choked

Co-produced and directed by Anurag Kashyap, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai starred Saiyami Kher, Roshan Mathews, and Amruta Subhash. Kashyap highlighted the 2016 demonetisation, in which the government of India banned the circulation of Rs 500 and 1000 currency notes.

Set against the demonetisation backdrop, Choked delves into the story of a bank employee who discovers currency notes wrapped together in the choked pipe of her kitchen sink. Saiyami Kher played the lead role of Sarita Pillai, the bank employee. Roshan was cast as her husband, Sushant Pillai.

4. Dobaaraa

If you like science-fiction or mystery thriller genres, add Dobaaraa to your watchlist. This Anurag Kashyap directorial featured Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, and Rahul Bhat. The 2022 movie is an official remake of Mirage, the 2018 Spanish film. Taapsee plays the role of a nurse, Dr. Antara, who saves the life of a 12-year-old boy from the past who witnessed a murder 25 years ago during a thunderstorm.

Her character communicates with the boy through an old television set and believes she can change his past while bringing him back to his life.

5. Shaitan

Helmed by debutante director Bejoy Nambiar, Shaitaan starred Kalki Koechlin, Rajeev Khandelwal, Gulshan Devaiah, Shiv Pandit, Neil Bhoopalam, Kirti Kulhari, Rajit Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao. The 2011 crime-thriller film was co-produced by Anurag Kashyap along with Guneet Monga, Nambiar and Sunil Bohra.

The movie chronicles the lives of five friends who end up killing two people on a scooter in a hit-and-run case. Based on the 2007 murder of Adnan Patrawala incident, the friends group in Shaitan plans a fake kidnapping to collect the ransom.



6. Dev D

Released in 2009, Anurag Kashyap's directorial film Dev D is a modernized version of famous author Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic Bengali novel, Devdas. It starred Abhay Deol, Mahie Gill, and Kalki Koechlin. While Abhay played the role of Devendra Singh Dhillon, aka Dev, Mahie was cast as Parminder Kaur, aka Paro. Kalki's character was Leni, aka Chandramukhi.

Dev D was divided into three parts while showcasing the story from each person's point of view: Paro, Chanda, and Dev.

7. Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat

If you like watching romantic movies, then this is for you. Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat starred Alaya F and debutante Karan Mehta in the lead roles. The 2023 film showcased two tragic love stories in which both of them played dual roles. Alaya F was cast as Amrita Suri, who was based in London, and Ayesha Salim Phgura from India.

Vicky Kaushal made his special appearance as DJ Mohabbat.

