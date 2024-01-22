Siddharth Anand REVEALS why Deepika Padukone is absent from Fighter promotions; to join on THIS date

Siddharth Anand's eagerly awaited film Fighter has generated considerable excitement among audiences. Since the unveiling of the movie's trailer, the buzz has risen to unprecedented levels, with viewers expressing their admiration for every aspect of the film.

Promoted as India's pioneering aerial action film, Fighter is noteworthy for bringing together Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone for the first time, showcasing their sizzling on-screen chemistry. However, fans were taken by surprise when Deepika was notably absent from the film's trailer launch and other promotional events. The actress earlier shared a story, indicating her non-participation in the promotional activities. The director has now unveiled the reason behind her conspicuous absence.

Siddharth Anand announces Deepika Padukone will start promoting Fighter from tomorrow

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Siddharth Anand shed light on Deepika Padukone's absence from the promotional events of Fighter and the ensuing discussions on social media. Anand revealed that it's a strategic move they've employed for promotion. According to him, starting tomorrow, fans can anticipate Deepika's ubiquitous presence as part of their promotional strategy. Anand acknowledged the tendency of people to speculate and clarified that Deepika was initially meant to attend the trailer launch but had fallen ill. He emphasized the indispensability of Deepika to the film's promotion, stating, "Certainly, we can't do without Deepika."

The filmmaker underscored the significance of the Hrithik-Deepika pairing, considering it a major highlight of the film. Expressing his excitement as a filmmaker, he acknowledged the audience's eagerness to see the two actors together. “Deepika and Hrithik’s pair is one of the major highlights. And it’s a huge excitement for me as a filmmaker to see both of them together. So, I can imagine that even the audience is waiting for her," said the director.

He assured that fans would gradually witness more of the Pathaan actress as the release date approaches. However, he explained their deliberate decision to refrain from extensive promotion featuring the pair before the release, aiming to preserve the element of surprise and ensure that the audience enjoys their on-screen chemistry without any saturation.

About Fighter

Siddharth Anand's much-anticipated film brings together a stellar ensemble cast, headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, alongside Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. Deepika assumes the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, known as Minni in the Air Dragons unit, while Hrithik portrays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, referred to as Patty.

Anil Kapoor takes on the character of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, with the call sign Rocky, and Karan Singh Grover embodies Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, recognized as Taj. The film introduces Rishabh Sawhney as the formidable antagonist.

Adding to the stellar performances, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Ashutosh Rana, and Talat Aziz play pivotal roles in the movie. Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience as this action-packed film graces theaters on January 25, 2024!

