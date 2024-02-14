Following the humongous success of Rohit Shetty's Singham, fans have been anticipating the release of Singam again with bated breath. While they have been receiving updates related to the developments part-wise, the recent announcement has left fans amazed. Recently, Rohit revealed that Arjun Kapoor will play the antagonist in the forthcoming threequel. Here's how Bebika Dhurve responded.

Today (Feb 14), Singham Again's team has announced the latest addition to the film with Arjun Kapoor. The actor is all set to play a menacing villain in the upcoming film. A few hours ago, taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared the first look with his fans in which he looks ruthless in a negative role.

The first picture features him with blood smeared all over his face while he beams a wicked smile. Then, there is a picture with Ranveer Singh as the two look into each other’s eyes fiercely, seemingly challenging each other. He captions the post as, "Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir’s cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem #SinghamAgain"

While many celebrities express excitement and praise his first look as a villain in Singham again, Bigg Boss OTT fame Bebika Dhurve could not resist but share her delight over it. In the comment section of Arjun Kapoor's post, she drops fire, raised hands, and smiling face with heart emojis. It clearly depicts her irresistibility over watching the actor in such a look.

Kavita Kaushik also commented on Arjun Kapoor's post. Giving him best wishes for the project, the actress wrote, "Je baat All the best baba! Kill it"

About Singham Again

Undeniably, the cop universe created by Rohit Shetty will see a huge expansion with his upcoming projects, and Singam Again is touted to be one of the most anticipated installments. Singam Again boasts a stellar cast, including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, amongst others.

