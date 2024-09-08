Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor: 7 B-town couples who welcomed ‘Lakshmi’ home

Bring the dhols and nagadas and take them to the streets as Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have become parents to a baby girl. Bollywood’s power couple took to their social media handles and announced the homecoming of Lakshmi just a day after they visited Lord Ganesha at the famous Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

The internet has broken into joy and we cannot keep calm as well and look back at the 7 Bollywood couples who have previously become parents to a baby girl.

1. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

The latest parents in town announced their pregnancy earlier this year and here we are with the news of their first child being a girl. The duo dated for over six years before making their union official in 2018. Check out Deepika Padukone's ‘big announcement’ here:-

2. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and welcomed their first girl child and named her Raha on November 6, 2022. The cute munchkin has been ruling our hearts and we are certainly an active part of her growing up years.

3. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

This International couple welcomed their first child Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, a girl, via surrogacy on Jan. 15, 2022. Ever since then Priyanka and Nick have been constantly posting their life which is a little extra beautiful with the presence of the baby in their life. Ask us about the days when we are most excited and it’s certainly when Malti lands in India.

4. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

This one of the most loved celebrity couples was also blessed with a Lakshmi who came into their lives on January 11, 2021. Anushka Sharma and Virat named her Vamika and we are yet to see the baby’s face. The duo haven’t exposed their kids to media yet and are also parents to a son named Akaay who was born earlier this year.

5. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid married Mira on July 7, 2015, and welcomed daughter Misha on August 26, 2016. Ask us about our heart’s utter joy when we see them posting about their kids on social media. The couple later also became parents to a son named Zain.

6. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

The Baby John star also has two Devis back at home. One is his wife Natasha and the other one is his daughter who arrived earlier this year in June. The power couple is yet to announce the name of their girl and we cannot wait to know what will the Bhediya’s daughter be called in real life.

7. Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal

This one’s the most recent parent after Deepika-Ranveer. Richa and Ali welcomed their first child, a girl, on July 16, 2024. They are also yet to announce the name of their munchkin but continue to share her hidden-face glimpse on social handles.

Bappa will be going post-Chaturthi but has certainly left an essence of Lakshmi in our hearts. We wish Ranveer-Deepika and all other B-town couples with baby girls, a little extra warm hugs and lots of good wishes. Nazar Naa Lage!

