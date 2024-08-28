7 Anushka Sharma movies on Netflix to watch if you're missing her a little too much

Anushka Sharma's movies on Netflix are a different world on their own and who wouldn’t like to get transported into that? If you love all genres of cinema including light-hearted takes to comic reliefs, check out this hand-picked recommendation list of Anushka Sharma’s best movies on Netflix and we bet you won’t regret watching any of them.

7 unmissable Anushka Sharma movies on Netflix for a wholesome watch

1. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

Release Year: 2016

Genre: Romantic, Musical

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is a story of unreciprocated love and complex relationships. Anushka Sharma in this one plays Alizeh, a free-spirited woman who befriends Ayan (played by Ranbir). Their conversations lead to a deep but platonic bond between them eventually turning into a tale of one-sided love for one of them.

Anushka’s character takes center stage dealing with the emotional struggles and complexities of someone, who is loved intensely but cannot reciprocate those feelings. Anushka’s on-point chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor makes the audience root for their friendship even as the romantic angle doesn’t materialize.

2. Jab Harry Met Sejal

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma

IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

Release Year: 2017

Genre: Romantic, Comedy

In Jab Harry Met Sejal, Anushka Sharma takes up the character of Sejal, a Gujarati girl, who hires Harry (Shah Rukh Khan) as a tour guide to help her find her lost engagement ring. What starts as a simple search mission turns into a journey of a light-hearted tale flavored with a mix of humor and romance.

The chemistry between Anushka and Shah Rukh Khan is unmissable and their playful exchanges keep the audience engaged throughout. Sharma brings a unique energy to the film, and we think that’s surely the top reason to watch this film.

3. PK

Cast: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Saurabh Shukla

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Release Year: 2014

Genre: Comedy, Sci-fi

PK is a satirical comedy-drama where Anushka Sharma plays Jaggu, a journalist, who encounters Aamir Khan’s alien named PK stranded on Earth. The film’s plot revolves around religion, superstition, and love in a light-hearted manner. Anushka’s character is crucial as she helps PK figure out the complexities of human beliefs while also dealing with her own love life.

Anushka and Aamir Khan share a unique and refreshing on-screen chemistry. Their interactions are filled with curiosity and both of them complement each other quite well. PK is a must-watch not only for its out-of-box storyline but also for Anushka’s indirect yet impactful social commentary.

4. Sanju

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Release Year: 2018

Genre: Biographical Drama

Sanju is a biographical drama based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. Anushka Sharma plays the role of a biographer in this one, who interviews Sanjay’s character (played by Ranbir) to write his story. Although her role is limited, Sharma’s character is instrumental in driving the narrative forward.

Anushka’s play brings out a more reflective side of Sanjay Dutt and prompts him to confront his past and narrate his life story with honesty. A standout scene for Sharma is when she challenges Sanjay to recount the controversial and darker aspects of his journey. The film is surely a must-watch for those interested in Bollywood’s behind-the-scenes stories and obviously in Anushka’s acting.

5. Zero

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif

IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

Release Year: 2018

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Zero is a romantic drama revolving around the lives of three unconventional characters. Anushka Sharma plays Aafia in this who is a scientist with cerebral palsy. She becomes romantically involved with Bauua Singh (Shah Rukh Khan), who happens to be a short man with big dreams. Anushka’s chemistry with SRK is touching and their unique relationship is shown with quite sensitivity.

The film is worth watching for its fine storyline and Anushka’s one-of-a-kind performance as a physically challenged woman in love.

6. Dil Dhadakne Do

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Release Year: 2015

Genre: Comedy, Family drama

Dil Dhadakne Do is a multi-starrer drama that revolves around the affluent Mehra family as they get on a cruise to celebrate their parents’ 30th wedding anniversary. Anushka Sharma plays the character of Farah Ali, a free-spirited dancer who enters the life of Kabir (Ranveer), the son of the Mehra family. Anushka’s character stands out as someone who challenges Kabir’s worldview and plays a key role in his journey towards self-realization.

Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh share an easygoing and natural chemistry that brings freshness to the film. Watch Dil Dhadakne Do as one of the most happy-at-heart performances of Anushka.

7. Qala

Cast: Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Babil Khan, Anushka Sharma

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Release Year: 2022

Genre: Psychological Thriller, Musical

Qala is a hauntingly beautiful film that explores the dark side of the music industry. Although Anushka Sharma’s role is a brief cameo, it is quite significant. She plays a 1940s singer in the Shauq track sequence, whose brief appearance contributes largely to the film’s overall ambiance. While the diva’s role in Qala is minimal, the film itself is a masterpiece that should not be missed.

