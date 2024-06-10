Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone movies that feel like home

Bollywood has seen some of the most iconic on-screen couples over the years, and one that will never stop ruling our hearts is Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The duo might have starred in just a few movies, but their chemistry still makes us go weak in the knees and gush over how blessed we are to have experienced Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone movies in theaters.

The duo redefined love both on and off-screen, filling our hearts with a sea of emotions and warmth that we can never get over.

3 best Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone movies to take you on a ride of emotions:-

1. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin

IMDB Rating: 7.2

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Release year: 2013

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

If you name Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani comes as a synonym. Released in the year 2013, this slice-of-life movie came as a healing aid for a lot of broken hearts and might have scraped some wounds too. While Ranbir played the character of Kabir Thapar aka Bunny, Deepika stepped in the shoes of Dr Naina Talwar.

The movie follows these two once-collegemates reuniting on a friend trip, falling in love a little; separating again, coming back - reuniting and falling harder this time. Isn’t it pretty much a story of many lovers of this generation? Might that have been the reason that people loved this movie so much?

What stood out, however, was Ranbir and Deepika’s performance and to be specific their chemistry. Ranbir in his Freebird era wanting to see the world not knowing that his world is waiting for him back home. Deepika as Naina dealing with the emotional turmoils of a girl next door made the audience find her too true to the narrative and being the voice of many hesitant hearts.

If you haven’t watched this Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone movie, then I am sorry we cannot be friends!

2. Tamasha

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Piyush Mishra

IMDB Rating: 7.4

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Release year: 2015

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Where to watch: Netflix

When this movie was released, many viewers rejected it immediately because it was either too slow for them or something that went past their understanding capacity. However, as they say, a good movie always finds its audience - it did and how. Tamasha became a cult classic over the years and is now commonly hailed as a milestone in Indian cinema’s history of storytelling.

Deepika in this movie played the character of Tara Maheshwari and Ranbir was Ved Vardhan Sahni, a man in the pursuit of finding a foot in the usual world. Kapoor’s performance won several hearts, yet again, because of its relatability factor. Deepika on the other hand is all of us juggling to figure out what shade of the same palette we like (what version of the same person we love).

There’s a scene before the song Agar Tum Saath Ho plays when Deepika and Ranbir’s characters are heavy on emotions and with the least words spoken, they convey everything happening between them. That is the power of Ranbir and Deepika as actors, that is the mastery of Imtiaz Ali as a filmmaker. Not just this one but several such scenes between the duo will create a trust box in your heart about how great of actors they are and why the world loves them immensely.

3. Bachna Ae Haseeno

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu, Minissha Lamba

IMDB Rating: 6.2

Director: Siddharth Anand

Release year: 2008

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

What a madhouse movie this was. With an ensemble cast playing the best of their parts, Bachna Ae Haseeno featured Ranbir in the character of Raj Sharma with Deepika playing the role of Gayatri Divecha. In the movie’s narrative, Ranbir’s character meets Gayatri at a point when he has already ditched two women and when Deepika’s character ditches him, all his wrongdoings hit him hard.

He goes back and finds those two women who he had hurt badly, seeks their forgiveness, and does anything and everything to reconcile with them - however with no intent to patch up with them - just to get forgiveness and make his heart feel a little lighter. After all that, Ranbir returns to Deepika and they too eventually fall in love and live happily ever after.

Like the other two movies, this one too is known largely for the couple’s chemistry making it one of the best Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone movies to watch.

