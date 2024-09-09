Deepika Padukone’s fans clap back at trolls criticizing her for not wearing Mangalsutra during Siddhivinayak visit with Ranveer Singh: ‘It’s an individual choice’

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone faced backlash for choosing not to wear a mangalsutra during her recent visit to the Siddhivinayak temple with her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, shortly before the couple welcomed their daughter. In response, her supporters have defended her decision, labeling it a matter of 'individual choice' and pushing back against the online criticism.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on September 6 to seek blessings ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, as they prepared to welcome their first child later this month. However, a debate sparked on X (formerly Twitter) over Deepika’s decision not to wear a mangalsutra, a traditional necklace worn by married women.

In response, their supporters defended the actress, with one user stating, "Mangalsutra isn't even a complusory thing in many Hindu cultures, forget it being necessary to wear in temples. If you can't even fathom the basic diversity & non-complusive nature of Hindu culture, you should just stfu. She is decently enough dressed, which is all that matters."

Another user responded, “Lol .. what logic is this ? Its not about she cant afford .. where it is written that one has to wear mangalsutra when visiting the temple? Its an individual choice ....everything is man made .. following or not it’s an individuals choice !”

Someone else wrote, “Where in temple rituals a mangalsutra is a must? How is she not keeping sanctity of temple! Both husband & wife wearing Indian attire following rituals as per their comfort level. Why should they adhere to your sensibilities? Can you keep 142 crore people happy?”

Another chimed in, “Are you this jobless? Kya hogaya agar mangalsutra nehi hai toh? Her husband is right next to her holding her hand...so you can stfu. Uski pregnancy se prblm, heels pehen ne se prblm, ab mangalsutra nehi hai toh, woh bhi prblm, she don't owe anything to u ppl.”

Earlier, Deepika faced criticism on X (formerly Twitter), with one user mocking, “She must be so poor that she can’t even afford a simple mangalsutra.” Another added, “Forget the mangalsutra, she can’t even afford sindoor.” Someone else commented, “Imagine earning so much money but still not being able to buy a mangalsutra, especially for a temple visit.”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are now proud parents of a baby girl, announcing her arrival on Sunday, September 8, 2024. The couple shared the joyful news on their Instagram accounts, posting an announcement confirming their daughter's birth and birth date. The image featured the text, "Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024. Deepika & Ranveer," adorned with a golden bow.

