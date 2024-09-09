After Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl, fans flood internet with cute names; check out UNIQUE suggestions

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are now parents to a baby girl. The couple announced the arrival of their newborn on Sunday, September 8, 2024. Fans, overjoyed by the news, began suggesting beautiful names for their daughter, such as Anika, Parisa, Ranika, and more, along with their meanings.

A fan took to X and said, “I want them to name her 'Ridhee'. It has दी of Deepika, र of Ranveer and its related to Siddhivinayak ganpati ji ( as shes born on days of Ganesh Chaturthi )”. A fan page also suggested saying, "Do you think Ravika should be named after DeepVeer's babygirl?” In the comments, a fan said, “Ravika =sun rays!”

Check it out here:

One netizen also suggested a unique name with its meaning, "Deepthi , Dia , Parisa (Meaning:Fairy-like. Parisa is a feminine name of Persian origin to celebrate baby’s mythical, imaginative spirit)". An Instagram user wrote, “Ranveer – Deepika = Radhika.” A user penned, “Ranveer + Deepika = Renuka.” One user also suggested, "Anika".

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared their happiness with their followers on their Instagram handles. They posted the announcement confirming that they welcomed a baby girl and revealed her birth date. The picture stated, “Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024. Deepika & Ranveer.” The text was surrounded by a golden bow.

Deepika Padukone was admitted to the hospital yesterday, coinciding with the auspicious celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. Just a day prior, she and her husband, Ranveer Singh, visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings for their soon-to-arrive baby.

Earlier in the month, the couple shared a maternity photoshoot on Instagram, featuring stunning black-and-white images. In some photos, Deepika showcased her baby bump, while in others, Ranveer embraced her and gazed at her lovingly. The post was captioned simply with an evil eye amulet, a heart, and an infinity emoji.

On the work front, both are set to appear in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. Singham Again will hit theaters on the occasion of Diwali i.e November 1, 2024.

