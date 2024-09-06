Ranveer Singh shows his caring husband side as he arrives with mom-to-be Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak Temple: WATCH

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to welcome their first child in the next few weeks. Ahead of the big day, the couple reached the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek auspicious blessings. Mom-to-be Deepika stunned in a green saree as she arrived hand in hand with Ranveer. The latter showed his caring husband side as he protected her amid the crowd.

Today, September 6, 2024, a day before the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted arriving at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. In one video captured by the paparazzi, the couple was seen getting out of their car. Ranveer was dressed in a white kurta pajama, while Deepika wore a green and golden saree. The Don 3 actor kept a hand on his pregnant wife’s back to support her as she walked inside the temple.

Another video showed Ranveer and Deepika walking hand in hand amid the crowd after seeking Ganesh Ji’s blessings. The actress cradled her baby bump and even shared a smile with her husband. The happiness was clearly evident on their faces. The couple was accompanied by their families during the visit. In a third video, Ranveer kept his arms around Deepika as he helped her navigate the crowd.

Just a few days ago, Deepika Padukone shared dreamy pictures from her maternity photoshoot on Instagram. The pictures included snapshots of her flaunting her baby bump in stylish outfits and some beautiful moments with Ranveer. She captioned the post with an evil-eye amulet, a heart, and an infinity emoji. The maternity shoot received a lot of love from Bollywood celebrities. Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and many more gushed over the parents-to-be.

Earlier in February, the couple shared that they were expecting the arrival of their baby in September.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s next release is Singham Again. The Cop Universe film is directed by Rohit Shetty. Deepika will be introduced as Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham, in the action movie, while Ranveer will reprise his role from Simmba in a cameo.

