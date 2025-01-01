Deva First Poster OUT: Shahid Kapoor is back with another massy avatar; the Amitabh Bachchan connection is intriguing

Shahid Kapoor has been intensifying excitement for his upcoming action entertainer, Deva, and how! While everyone is busy with their New Year celebrations, the actor delighted fans with the first-look poster of his upcoming biggie, which also draws major inspiration from megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

On January 1, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and posted the motion poster of his upcoming film, Deva. In the visuals, the actor exudes a fierce look inspired by the legendary megastar Amitabh Bachchan from the film Deewar . We can see Big B’s iconic still from the cult classic in the background, wearing a blue shirt with a cigarette in his mouth and his hands resting on his head.

Shahid, on the other hand, looks formidable as he is shown smoking a cigarette, dressed in a white shirt, flaunting his bulked-up physique, a bald look, and a locket around his neck. The film’s title, Deva , is written in bold red in the background alongside the release date. Kapoor’s overall look appears even more promising with stylish red eyeglasses. The post was captioned, "Lock n’ Load," and featured the background track Marji Cha Maalik.

Soon after this, the comment section was filled with replies expressing their admiration towards the poster. Shahid’s brother, Ishaan Khatter wrote, "Lessgoooooooooooo" followed by a bomb emoji, Ali Abbas Zaffar stated, "Looking Hard sir" while his Jersey co-star, Mrunal Thakur exclaimed, "Are Deva, ek number!"

In addition to this, several fans flooded the comments section, heaping praise on the poster. One fan stated, "I cannot wait to see you in the theatre." Another fan expressed, "Just when I thought he couldn’t get any hotter, Deva happens!" Furthermore, a third fan hyped it up by stating, "This poster has me SHOOK! If this is the first look, I can't even imagine the movie!!" Another fan gushed, "Shahid is serving looks, and we are all living for it!!"

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the upcoming hard-core action entertainer features Pooja Hegde sharing the spotlight with Kubbra Sait and Pavail Gulati in an important role. Presented by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, it is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh Kr Bansal. It will be released in theaters on January 31, 2025.

