Kartik Aaryan kicks off New Year 2025 by seeking blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple; actor’s latest beard look catches attention

The entire nation is immersed in the New Year celebration in their own unique style. Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, made sure to seek divine intervention as he visited the Siddhivinayak Temple on the first day of the year 2025. During his latest appearance, his beard look caught everyone’s attention.

On January 1, Kartik Aaryan was spotted arriving at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. In a video shared by the paps, the actor was seen entering the temple premises with folded hands. After he offered the prayers and came out of the temple, Kartik was seen wearing a red and yellow scarf around his neck. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor also applied tilak on his forehead.

During his latest appearance, Kartik’s beard look caught everyone’s attention. He was seen in a brown shirt paired with denim pants and kolhapuri chappals. He also opted for black sunglasses when he arrived to pay the obeisance. Before heading in his car, Aaryan made sure to acknowledge the paps by waving at them.

Kartik Aaryan had a significant year passed by with two releases, Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. While his compelling performance was hailed by the fans in the biographical drama, the horror-comedy was appreciated for the dose of entertainment it offered.

Riding high on his professional front, a recent report by Mid-Day reported that the actor has been exploring real estate opportunities with the help of veteran producer Anand Pandit. A source disclosed that Pandit has been assisting the actor in searching two properties in Andheri over the past week— a luxurious residential apartment and a commercial space spanning over 2,000 square feet.

Going further, Kartik recently announced his collaboration with Karan Johar for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Directed by Satyaprem Ki Katha fame Sameer Vidwans, the film is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora. It will be arriving in theaters in 2026.

In addition to this, he also has a yet-untitled film in the pipeline backed by Johar scheduled to release on August 15, 2025.

