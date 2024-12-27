Mrunal Thakur channels her iconic roles from Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna in stunning Banarasi silk saree

Mrunal Thakur always ensures that when she’s in the frame, all eyes are on her. From Sita Ramam to Hi Nanna, the actress’s saree choices have brought a fresh wave to the fashion industry. Not limiting this trend to her on-screen appearances, she embraces it beautifully off-screen as well, slaying each look with utmost perfection. She exudes elegance in a rich purple Banarasi silk saree. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

Taking to her social media handle, Mrunal Thakur mesmerized us with her simplicity in an elegant saree. She donned a purple Banarasi silk saree from the iconic collection of Ekaya. The saree, set against a deep purple backdrop, featured intricate golden traditional patterns that added a touch of opulence to her appearance.

Draped beautifully around her waist, with one side of the pallu tucked into her blouse and the other left gracefully to fall over her arm, Mrunal Thakur added an elegant touch to her look. Balancing grace with boldness, she paired the saree with a sleeveless, simple purple blouse. The deep shade and scooped neckline of the blouse perfectly complemented the rich vibe of her saree.

Just like Mrunal, when you want to make a statement while honoring traditions, sarees are the perfect choice. Her saree goes beyond just being an outfit—it is elegant, rich, and effortlessly statement-making.

Accessories play a key role in elevating any look, and Mrunal exceeded expectations with her choices. She paired her saree with traditional jhumkas that hung beautifully from her ears and added bangles that enhanced her overall appearance. Finally, she completed her look with delicate rings, creating a perfectly styled ensemble that effortlessly captured everyone’s attention.

Switching our attention to her makeup, she looked flawless and glowing. She opted for dewy makeup, adding an ultra-glow with perfectly blushed cheeks, long lashes, black winged eyeliner, and a pinkish shade of lipstick. But what stood out the most was her bright, beautiful smile. With a traditional round bindi and her hair styled into a sleek bun, the actress made her look perfect for family functions and pujas. And how can we miss those fresh gajras in her hair? They were the perfect final addition.

Mrunal Thakur just dropped a stunning saree look, and along with admiring her simplicity, we can’t wait to recreate it soon. The charm of the Banarasi silk saree is beautiful, but when styled just like Mrunal, it becomes absolutely undeniable.

