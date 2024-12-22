Deva: Shahid Kapoor enjoys 'happy Sunday' raising anticipation for his next with Pooja Hegde; asks fans to 'wait for it'

Shahid Kapoor surely knows how to keep his social media game on point. He never ceases to engage with his fans and followers through his interactive posts. Meanwhile, his latest post was aimed at raising anticipation amongst fans for his upcoming film, Deva.

On December 22, Shahid Kapoor shared a relaxing selfie on his Instagram story, seemingly sitting in his car. In the picture, the actor made a gesture of initial 'D' with his hand and wrote, "Happy Sunday," and word-played with the 'D' hinting at his upcoming film, Deva.

He further wrote in the caption, "31st jan...wait for it..." followed by sparkle and a fire emoji. He also added Dr Dre's Bang Bang song in the background. The Jab We Met actor was seen in a white t-shirt paired with a cap.

Take a look

Soon after, fans reacted to Shahid's Instagram story and expressed excitement about the film. A fan wrote, "Cant wait for Deva," another fan commented, "Deva re Deva Can't wait for it." A third fan exclaimed, "We got our Signature pose for Deva movie." Another fan wrote, "awaiting," while another comment read, "Happy Happy Sunday Deva Darling."

Take a look

Backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, the film features Pooja Hegde in the lead role, with Kubbra Sait and Pavail Gulati in essential roles. Shahid will play a brilliant but defiant police officer in the film, while Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the role of a journalist.

Advertisement

The hard-core action entertainer directed by Rosshan Andrrews was earlier scheduled to release on February 14, 2024. It was just a few weeks back that the makers announced that the release date had been advanced and that the cinephiles could enjoy the film earlier on January 31, 2025.

Going further, Shahid will next start working on Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara alongside Triptii Dimri. Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that a massive set is being constructed at a studio in Mumbai to recreate Mumbai from the era gone by, as the premise of the film is set against the backdrop of the underworld in the Post-Independence era.

We also informed you that the makers aim to bring the film to the big screen by the end of 2025.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor can't stop admiring hubby Saif Ali Khan, ‘beta’ Taimur and Jeh ahead of Christmas 2024 celebrations; Don't miss their special dedication to Chelsea FC