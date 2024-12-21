Thalapathy 69: Vijay and Pooja Hegde shoot at beach location before wrapping up film's 2024 schedule; SEE PICS

Thalapathy Vijay is all set to hit the big screens in 2025 with the film, tentatively called Thalapathy 69. As the movie is alleged to be his last movie before entering politics full-time, the actor and co-star Pooja Hegde were seen filming together before wrapping up schedule for 2024.

In an Instagram story shared by Pooja Hegde, the actress penned, “Last day of shoot in 2024,” with a picture of her and Vijay’s feet. After the completion of the shoot, the team would likely begin work for Thalapathy 69 in 2025 only. The actress also shared a still from the location which appeared to be a beach.

See the pictures from Thalapathy 69 sets here:

Thalapathy 69 which is alleged to be the superstar’s final film is being helmed by director H Vinoth. The movie had earlier announced of roping in Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, marking her second collaboration with Vijay.

The actors had previously appeared together as leads in the 2022 movie Beast, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film featured the story of an ex-RAW agent who accidentally gets trapped inside a mall where terrorists are holding everyone hostage. However, things take a turn when the man starts using his professional skills to subdue the assailants in this dark action-comedy.

Besides the duo once again sharing the screen for Thalapathy 69, actors like Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Monisha Blessy, and more are playing key roles in the flick. The movie is touted to be an action thriller with elements of politics and is slated to release in theaters for Diwali 2025.

Moving ahead, Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in the lead role for the film The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT. The movie directed by Venkat Prabhu was an action thriller focusing on an agent who reconnects with his estranged son after believing him to be dead, only to figure out a bigger plot being in play.

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde is soon set to appear in films like Deva starring Shahid Kapoor, and Suriya starrer Suriya 44, directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

