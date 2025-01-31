Deva: Pooja Hegde reveals what ‘attracts’ Shahid Kapoor’s character and her together; 'She is like a proper takkar...'

Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, has finally hit theaters today. Shahid plays the intense cop, Deva, while Pooja portrays Diya, a fearless journalist. In a recent conversation, Pooja shared insights into the powerful connection between her character and Shahid’s, emphasizing how Diya stands as a strong match for Deva, adding an intriguing dynamic to their on-screen chemistry.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Pooja Hegde shared exciting insights about her character, Diya, in Deva. She said that far from being a typical female lead, Diya is a fierce, dominant force who challenges Shahid Kapoor’s rebel cop, Deva. Pooja described her as passionate, fearless, and unapologetically outspoken.

She added, “She is like a proper takkar to Deva's character and that is very interesting. She is not afraid of Deva and that attracts Deva and her together.”

Building on Pooja's thoughts, Shahid Kapoor emphasized that Diya's character in Deva is undeniably strong. He acknowledged her powerful presence, which makes her a perfect counterpart to his own role as the rebellious cop.

Earlier, during a 40-minute car ride with Shahid, she found herself immersed in an enlightening conversation that turned into an impromptu therapy session. The two stars delved into topics ranging from their careers to personal insights, with Pooja eventually joking that Shahid was the ‘greatest therapist’.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the heart-to-heart chat, Pooja Hegde shared with Hindustan Times how they discussed everything from life to the kind of roles they aspire to take on, calling the exchange truly eye-opening.

Shahid humorously recounted how Pooja expressed a strong desire to focus on more ‘acting-driven films’, a goal she kept repeating throughout the ride. Their candid conversation left the actress impressed, playfully telling Shahid not to send her a bill for such a profound experience.

The fiery chemistry between Diya and Deva is set to be a key highlight in Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, with Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde delivering a dynamic performance. Alongside them, Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana, Girish Kulkarni, Kubbra Sait, and Aditi Sandhya Sharma are also playing crucial supporting roles.

The film is backed by Zee Studios, Roy Kapur Films, and Malvika Khatri, bringing together strong production support to elevate the cinematic experience.