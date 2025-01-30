How's The Box Office Buzz: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's Deva

Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya in 2024, is all set to bring his highly-awaited film, Deva at the box office tomorrow, January 31, 2025. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, it stars Shahid in a cop avatar alongside Pooja Hegde who is playing the female lead. Also featuring Pavail Gulati, the investigative action thriller set against the backdrop of Mumbai was announced in 2023. Ahead of its arrival in cinemas, let's delve into the buzz of Deva.

Backed under the banners of Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva has generated a low buzz among cinephiles before the big day. There is some interest in the metropolitan cities, however, it is low outside of the metros. With one day left for the movie release, the makers of Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde-starrer haven't been able to create a significant hype around the film as expected.

The trailer of Deva turned out to be slighly underwhelming and even the promotions were not up to the mark. The fresh pairing of Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde seems off as they had hardly any scene in the trailer that could give a glimpse of their romantic chemistry. It was only visible in Bhasad Macha, the peppy dance track from the upcoming film that surprisingly gained the attention on the Internet.

The pre-sales of Deva is also on the slower side. A day before the opening, Rosshan Andrrews' Hindi directorial debut managed to sell 4,500 tickets in top national chains. The film's target will be to manage 30000-35000 tickets in top chains by the end of the day before the release. For a Shahid Kapoor movie, the upcoming actioner should atleast touch Rs 80 crore net in India in its full run, if not more, to be seen as a decent success.

Contrary to its pre-buzz and advance sales, Deva has several factors to be a potential hit at the box office. It may work due to Shahid Kapoor's strong screen presence and intense action sequences. Other positive aspects of Deva include the teaser and Marji Cha Maalik, the second song of the upcoming actioner, both of which worked well.

Another BUZZ that can bring in good footfalls is Shahid's buzz haircut which is similar to what he opted for his role in the 2014 film, Haider. Shahid fans are excited to watch the actor in this rugged look and what more he can bring to the table this time.

Deva releases in theaters tomorrow. Are you planning to watch Shahid Kapoor-starrer in theaters? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.