Deva star Shahid Kapoor gets candid about his next film Arjun Ustara with Vishal Bhardwaj; discusses Triptii Dimri and Vikrant Massey's roles

After a long wait, Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s film Deva will hit cinemas on January 31, 2025. Soon after, the actor will move to filming his next project with Vishal Bhardwaj which is tentatively titled Arjun Ustara. In a recent interview, Kapoor opened up about the upcoming film. He also spilled the beans about Triptii Dimri and Vikrant Massey's roles in the entertainer. Read on!

Shahid Kapoor recently interacted with PTI and spoke about his next film with Vishal Bhardwaj, tentatively titled Arjun Ustara. Speaking about the film, the Jab We Met actor stated that it's inherently a love story based against the backdrop of the Mumbai gangsters in the '90s. He further told PTI “Like Kaminey, there's a quirk to the film. It has a certain uniqueness to the world, which in moments will feel a little heightened, which is very interesting.”

In the same chat, Kapoor revealed that Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Randeep Hooda, and Vikrant Massey will also be seen in the upcoming entertainer. While is the most excited to work with senior actor Nana Patekar, he is looking forward to sharing the screen with Randeep Hooda whom he has known for many years.

Having said that, he further divulged that the film also has a special appearance from Vikrant Massey. Heaping praise on the 12th Fail actor, Shahid opined that they have crossed paths sometimes and he has always loved Vikrant’s work. Apart from them, there is Animal actress Triptii, who's playing the female lead. “It's an extremely strong role for her. We're trying to make a film for a wide audience,” the 43-year-old actor stated.

Advertisement

This will be Shahid’s fourth film with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. Sharing his experience of working with the director, the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor said it’s always been a privilege to work with his sir, Vishal sir. According to the actor, this is the most open film that they've made so far in terms of appeal and relatability.

For more updates about Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming films, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!