Deva: Shahid Kapoor had THIS reaction after reading climax of his upcoming Rosshan Andrrews-directed actioner

The wait of Shahid Kapoor and his fans will be finally over as his action-drama movie Deva is all set to hit the big screen on January 31, 2025. But before the big release, the actor hosted a Q&A session on X (formerly Twitter) and responded to some of the queries that have been housed in the minds of the viewers. During the interaction with his fans, Shahid revealed how he reacted upon reading the climax of the film.

While everyone is excited to know what director Rosshan Andrrews has created for them in Deva, Shahid Kapoor is also eager to see the reactions of fans to his first film of 2025. To gauge the mood of his admirers online and respond to their questions, the Bollywood star hosted a Q&A session on X.

During the interaction, someone asked Shahid Kapoor “What was your first reaction when you read the script of Deva?” The actor quickly acknowledged the question and replied, “Was shocked post-climax. Found it very fresh.”

Shahid Kapoor responds to fan’s question about Deva:

When another user asked him to describe the film in one word, he stated it is “Unpredictable.” During the interaction session on the microblogging site, someone also asked the Jab We Met actor about his experience of working with Rosshan Andrrews in the film. Speaking his mind, Kapoor wrote, “He is a solid director. I had a great time.”

Advertisement

For the unknown, Deva is director Rosshan’s first Hindi film. Earlier, he created films like Udayananu Tharam, Notebook, Evidam Swargamanu, Saturday Night, and more in Malayalam.

Coming back to Deva, Shahid will play a police officer in the film, which is why he has been sporting a short hairstyle. He is joined by actress Pooja Hegde, who portrays Diya, a journalist, in the upcoming movie. Apart from this fresh pair, actors like Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana, Girish Kulkarni, Kubbra Sait, and Aditi Sandhya Sharma will be seen in supporting roles.

For more updates on Shahid and Pooja’s Deva, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!