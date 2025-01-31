Deva Review: Shahid Kapoor delivers in this slow and at times tedious, but also rewarding thriller-drama

Plot

Deva follows Dev Ambre (Shahid Kapoor), a notorious cop with a temper, who has earned a fearsome reputation among his peers. The film opens with Dev calling the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Farhan (Pravessh Rana), claiming he has solved a significant case. However, immediately after, he suffers a bike crash which leads to amnesia. Dev wakes up with no memory of himself or the case he was working on. The narrative then oscillates between the present, where Dev has 15 days to solve the case he's forgotten.

Flashback portions reveal his past, his relationship with journalist Diya Sathe (Pooja Hedge), and the murder of his friend, an honest cop, Rohan D'Silva (Pavail Gulati). The central plot revolves around Dev's quest to solve the mysterious case, even with his forgotten memory, purely on the basis of factual evidence.

Will Dev solve the case? Who is responsible for Rohan's murder? Who tried to kill Deva? Watch the movie to find out.

What Works for Deva

Deva's strength lies significantly in its last 30 minutes, where everything starts to make sense, providing a satisfying resolution to the complex plot established earlier. The premise of a cop with amnesia attempting to piece together his own investigation is both novel and engaging. The cinematography is striking, capturing Mumbai's essence and the moody atmosphere of the thriller genre. The background score by Jakes Bejoy, complements the film's tension and emotional beats. Moreover, the performances, especially by Shahid Kapoor and Pavail Gulati, are compelling. Their performances help elevate the movie, significantly.

What Doesn't Work for Deva

Deva suffers from pacing issues, which is a major drawback for a film marketed as a high-octane action thriller. Instead, it unfolds as a slow-burn drama, potentially disappointing those who come expecting quick action and twists. The movie feels overlong, with its slow pace, slightly diluting the impact of its otherwise excellent final reveal. The positioning of Deva as a mainstream, commercial thriller might mislead viewers, leading to a disconnect between expectations and reality.

Performances in Deva

Shahid Kapoor delivers a standout performance as Dev Ambre, capturing the essence of a troubled cop with both vulnerability and intensity. Pavail Gulati as Rohan D'Silva brings an emotional depth. His performance in the pre-climax scene, with Shahid Kapoor, is simply fabulous. Pooja Hegde, while good as Diya Sathe, is underutilized, lacking screen time to fully develop her character. Pravessh Rana's portrayal of Farhan Khan adds credibility to the ensemble cast. Other supporting actors perform adequately.

Final Verdict of Deva

Deva is a commendable slow-burn thriller directed by Rosshan Andrrews, with its heart in the right place. Its slow pacing and misleading marketing might not appeal to everyone, particularly those looking for a fast-paced action movie.

If you're a fan of intricate, character-driven dramas that take their time to unfold, Deva will be rewarding, especially for its last 30 minutes. For others, the film might not meet the high expectations set by its promotional material, but it's still worth watching for the performances and the beautifully woven extended climax at the end.

Deva plays in theatres now. Do you plan to watch the thriller-drama in theatres? Do let us know.