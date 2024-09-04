Shraddha Kapoor fangirls over Stree 2 co-star Tamannaah Bhatia’s stylish new PICS: ‘She doesn’t just break the mould…’

Shraddha Kapoor recently starred in the movie Stree 2, which has emerged a massive success at the box office. In the horror comedy, Tamannaah Bhatia had a special appearance for which she received a lot of love. Fans have now been treated to the camaraderie between the actresses on social media. Shraddha gushed over Tamannaah’s stylish new pictures and complimented her for not just breaking ‘the mould’ but shattering it.

Today, September 4, 2024, Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures in a chic purple outfit. The sequined dress had a beautiful design on the bottom half. Tamannaah accessorized her look with a golden bracelet and earrings. Her makeup was minimal, while her hair was left flowing.

Tamannaah’s Stree 2 co-star Shraddha Kapoor fangirled over her latest look. In the comment section, she stated, “She doesn’t just break the mould, she shatters it!”

Have a look at Tamannaah’s post and Shraddha’s comment!

Fans were also in awe of Tamannaah’s beauty. One person exclaimed, “Wow,” while another called her “Sparkling.” Many users called her “beautiful” and “gorgeous,” while one netizen amusingly mentioned how the actress' boyfriend Vijay Varma was lucky. The comment said, “Vijay Varma- Luckiest Person on planet.” Others used red hearts and fire emojis to showcase their appreciation.

Coming to Tamannaah Bhatia’s role in Stree 2, she portrays the character of Shama. She tries to help Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his gang but becomes a victim of Sarkata, the new villain in Chanderi. Tamannaah also has a dance number, Aaj Ki Raat, in the film. The actress sets the screen on fire with her scintillating moves.

Stree 2 stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi. This sequel to the 2018 film Stree is directed by Amar Kaushik. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, the movie was released in theaters on August 15, Independence Day.

Stree 2 clashed with two other films, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa, at the box office, which also arrived on the same day. Tamannaah Bhatia is also a part of Vedaa, which is headlined by John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh.

