Shahid Kapoor’s diet and fitness secrets behind his impressive physique

Shahid Kapoor, who is one of the leading actors in Hindi cinema, is a fitness inspiration to many people. Known for his chocolate boy looks in the initial phase of his career and now his muscular body, the Deva actor works very hard to achieve the desired look in his movies. In this piece, let’s discover Shahid Kapoor’s diet and fitness routine that are the reasons behind his impressive physique and give you motivation for a healthy lifestyle.

Shahid Kapoor’s diet

Shahid Kapoor has been quite open about his vegetarianism. In an interview with Curly Tales from 2022, the actor revealed that he made the decision to turn vegetarian after reading the book Life is Fair: The Law of Cause and Effect by author Brian Hines. He had the realization that he didn’t want to sacrifice animals for his taste. Shahid shared that he also tried to be a vegan but he did consume dairy products sometimes.

During the same conversation, he talked about how he liked to start his days. Shahid said that his mornings normally started with very light food like uthappams or idlis or stuff like that. Explaining the reason behind beginning his day with a hot meal, Shahid stated, “I like to eat a hot meal because they say that’s very good for your system.” He added that this was a saying especially in Ayurveda.

Further talking about his diet in the interview, Shahid mentioned that he had a liking for rice as he believed it to be very light on one’s system. He disclosed that he preferred it instead of wheat so he had a lot of rice in his diet. Shahid also had oats sometime but he said that it was on rare occasions. The actor continued, “I like to start with some light carbohydrates as opposed to complex carbohydrates which take more time to break down.”

Coming to his lunch, Shahid revealed that it was either Indian, or he had things like falafel. Sometimes, he ate Chinese like stir-fried veggies, or stuff like sushi and tofu. He said that there were lots of vegetarian options.

In the interview, Shahid was asked about his favorite 3 am meal. Being very disciplined about his diet, the Kabir Singh star shared that he didn’t eat anything late at night and strived to have a gap of 12 hours between his meals. He said that his last meal would mostly be at 8 pm but if he was busy with work then 9 pm.

Shahid also revealed his dislike for certain food items which were mushrooms and truffles.

Shahid Kapoor’s workout routine

Shahid Kapoor often takes to social media to share glimpses from his workout sessions. He has often been seen exercising with his wife Mira Rajput or his brother Ishaan Khatter. In an episode of The Ranveer Show back in 2022, Shahid disclosed the secret behind looking so young. He shared that he surrounded himself with the pure and unadulterated emotion by focusing on his children, Misha and Zain.

Shahid said that he was very disciplined regarding his sleeping schedule. Meditation is also a very big part of his life which he practices every morning along with his workout. Shahid hasn’t done yoga in a sustained manner but he did it for a few months during the COVID lockdown. He found it the best thing and superior to other many cool forms of physical exercise because all three dimensions, mind, body and soul, are being covered.

Fitness has always been a part of his life since 15-16 years of age, he has been dancing and he needed to be fit to dance 10-12 hours a day. Shahid Kapoor’s exercise routine involves going to the gym and enjoys playing sports.

Shahid also said that he was enjoying being his natural self which he considers his best version. He said that he is not a big built guy but of boyish frame and lean.

Shahid’s trainer for Jersey explained, “We made sure there was enough time for strength training, improving the skill work and enough time for rest for the body to recover and do the same thing the next day.”

Fitness tips by Shahid Kapoor

In an interview with Film Companion in 2019, Shahid Kapoor gave some useful fitness tips. He asked people not to be obsessed with their appearance but with their feelings. Fitness needs to be kept in context and be done for the right reasons. It needs to make you feel happy from inside.

Shahid Kapoor’s fitness and healthy diet should be enough motivation for people wanting to achieve the goals in their lives. By following a disciplined schedule, he achieves the desired looks for his movies.

