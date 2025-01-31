Deva Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s hardcore cop actioner

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde starrer Deva has finally been released in the theaters today. The excitement around hardcore cop-action entertainer was already high and now after watching the film, fans rushed to X and posted their reviews on the film. If you’re also wondering if the film is worth-a-shot; take a look at the experiences shared by the netizens.

On January 31, following the release of Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s Deva, a section of netizens was elated to see the actor back in action while many enjoyed the intense storyline of the film. A fan wrote, "#Deva THE ACTOR @shahidkapoor is BACK IN ACTION ..... What a performance... What a Movie ... Mind Blowing" and called it "BLOCKBUSTER" giving five stars.

Another user called it, "Pooja's career best perfo .. " and claimed that the actress has given "it all for this film." The fan continued by stating, "1st half screenplay, interval, mass scenes are (accompanied by fire emojis) As always BGM different level Camera movements & visuals," further stating there was "nothing" about the film.

In addition to this, another user shared, "I don’t really post regarding movie, but this movie deserves a separate post. What a movie yar what a movie @shahidkapoor. I don’t see anyone could have done better than shahid Deserves a Standing ovation for this one . National award?"

Keeping it short and crisp, a fan mentioned, "Climax is superb. One word review Paisa wasool entertainer." In another thread, he also claimed, "Shahid Kapoor is back with the bang. Kabir Singh era is back. Must watch in a theatre."

Furthermore, a fan stated, "Deva delivers a solid mix of action and mass moments, with Shahid Kapoor in a raw and intense avatar. The background score elevates the experience, but the film slows down in the middle. However, the end twist is worth the wait."

"WHAT A MOVIE! Shahid Kapoor in #Deva = Pure Mass Power! Story, action, direction, sab kuch NEXT LEVEL hai! DON'T MISS THIS ONE!," shared one fan.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, apart from Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, the film also features Kubbra Sait, Pavail Gulatie and, Pravessh Rana, in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh KR Bansal.

