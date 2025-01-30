Deva: 5 reasons why we are so ready for ‘bhasad’ mode ahead of Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde’s actioner's release

The excitement for Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s Deva is surely palpable. The hard-core action entertainer has already intensified excitement for all the right reasons. While the film is just a day away from its release, we’ve enlisted five pointers that we think make it worth a watch.

1. Shahid Kapoor back in rowdy avatar

Though there is no doubt about Shahid Kapoor’s versatility, his rowdy avatar has always won hearts. From Kabir Singh to Haider to Kaminey, the actors’ angry performances have captivated audiences. After a significant gap and last appearance in the rom-com Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, it’s the best time to see him back in an intense role.

2. Massy action entertainer

The trailer of Deva was enough to tease the fans with adrenaline-fueled action complemented by hard-hitting dialogue baazi and a strong background score, packed all in one making it a pure commercial entertainer. Since it is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, who has earlier helmed movies like Mumbai Police, the expectations are surely sky-high.

3. A heroic story

Deva is a film about a fearless cop in a revenge mood who fights against the Mafia. It would be safe to say that stories of good winning over evil and that too on big screens have always fueled audiences with excitement. The cult-classic examples of such heroic stories include the names of Indian, Wanted, Dabangg, and Singham franchises among others.

Advertisement

4. Shahid Kapoor’s dance moves

Interestingly, the character traits of Deva make him quite a filmy cop. From his love for Amitabh Bachchan (recreating Deewaar's iconic scene) to breaking into dance after performing formidable action; it would make his story quite interesting to watch.

5. Fresh pairing of Pooja Hegde and Shahid Kapoor

It would be unfair to not mention the fresh pairing of Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde. The two are sharing screen space for the first time, and their chemistry in the film adds another reason to watch the upcoming action-entertainer.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Deva led by Shahid Kapoor features Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait in the important roles. Presented by Zee Studios & Roy Kapur Films. It is releasing tomorrow i.e. 31st January 2025.