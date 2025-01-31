Deva Movie Review and Release LIVE UPDATES: Pooja Hegde starrer, lip-lock scene trimmed by CBFC? 5 Reasons you must not miss Shahid Kapoor
While everyone is excited to know what director Rosshan Andrrews has created for them in Deva, Shahid Kapoor is also eager to see the reactions of fans to his first film of 2025. To gauge the mood of his admirers online and respond to their questions, the Bollywood star hosted a Q&A session on X.
During the interaction, someone asked Shahid Kapoor “What was your first reaction when you read the script of Deva?” The actor quickly acknowledged the question and replied, “Was shocked post-climax. Found it very fresh.”
According to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, the upcoming movie Deva went under three modifications. Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s kiss sequence has reportedly been reduced by 6 seconds. The other changes were regarding a visual of a ‘foul gesture’ and several crude words, which were replaced with milder terms in dialogues and subtitles.
The report also revealed that clarification in reference to Hutatma Chowk, located in the Fort area of Mumbai, was requested by the CBFC from the makers.
If you are confused about whether to watch Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde starter Deva or not, then we are listing down 5 reasons why you shouldn't miss it at any cost.
1. Shahid Kapoor is back in a rowdy avatar.
2. Massy action entertainer
3. A heroic story
4. Shahid Kapoor's dance moves
5. Shahid and Pooja's fresh pairing