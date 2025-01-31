Deva Movie Review and Release LIVE UPDATES: Pooja Hegde starrer, lip-lock scene trimmed by CBFC? 5 Reasons you must not miss Shahid Kapoor

According to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, the upcoming movie Deva went under three modifications. Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s kiss sequence has reportedly been reduced by 6 seconds. The other changes were regarding a visual of a ‘foul gesture’ and several crude words, which were replaced with milder terms in dialogues and subtitles.

The report also revealed that clarification in reference to Hutatma Chowk, located in the Fort area of Mumbai, was requested by the CBFC from the makers.