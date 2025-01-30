5 intense Shahid Kapoor movies to watch on OTT ahead of Deva’s theatrical release

The release of Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva is just around the corner. He plays the intense and action-packed role of a police officer in the Rosshan Andrrews directorial. The trailer has already created a lot of excitement among the fans. Ahead of its theatrical release, catch these 5 other intense Shahid Kapoor movies on OTT. These will get you warmed up for Deva.

1. Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh is one of Shahid Kapoor’s biggest box office hits. The romantic drama directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga was released in 2019. It revolves around Kabir, a medical student, who falls in love with Preeti, played by Kiara Advani. He has anger issues and is extremely possessive. It is available to watch on Netflix

2. Udta Punjab

The 2016 film Udta Punjab stars Shahid Kapoor as musician Tommy Singh. The Abhishek Chaubey directorial also features Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. The film is about dr*g abuse by the youth in the state of Punjab. Udta Punjab received a lot of appreciation from critics. It can be watched on Netflix.

3. Bloody Daddy

The action thriller Bloody Daddy (2023) was a direct-to-digital release on JioCinema. Alongside Shahid, the cast includes Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, and more. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It follows an officer who finds his family in danger after busting a dr*g racket.

4. Fida

Fida is a romantic action thriller directed by Ken Ghosh. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Fardeen Khan, the film was released in 2004. The story is about Jai, who falls in love with Neha. However, he soon learns of her and her boyfriend Vikram’s plan to destroy his life.

5. Kaminey

Kaminey (2009) is an action film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj that can be streamed on Netflix. Shahid Kapoor plays a double role, as twins Charlie and Guddu. Priyanka Chopra and Amole Gupta also feature in lead roles. The film is set against the backdrop of the underworld. Kaminey is loved by the audience to date.

Meanwhile, get ready to watch Deva in theaters on January 31, 2025.