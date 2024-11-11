Did Ananya Panday’s dad Chunky Panday like social media post mocking her brief relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur?

Ever since rumors of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur dating each other spread like wildfire, their fans couldn’t stop gushing over them. The couple went on vacations, movie dates, and drives together. They were even spotted attending events as each other's plus ones. But after dating for nearly two years, the couple reportedly parted ways. Now, a Reddit post suggested that Chunky Panday liked an Instagram post that mocked AP’s brief relationship with Kapur.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur neither denied nor confirmed their relationship. But their lovely viral moments suggested love was in the air. However, in March 2024, the actors reportedly ended their relationship but they continued to work together and did brand collaborations. Nearly three weeks ago, they dropped a post together promoting an eye-wear brand.

Since rumors of their separation were rife, some mocked the Dream Girl 2 actress for her short-lived relationship with The Night Manager star. An Instagram account shared the image of their advertisement and penned, “When the brand's contract lasts longer than the relationship.”

Soon after, the screenshot of the post was shared on Reddit’s BollyBlindNGossip page. The image also showcased that Chunky Panday has liked the mocking post from his official Instagram handle.

Earlier, a report published in the Bombay Times, stated that the rumored couple broke up after almost two years of dating each other. A close friend of both stars informed the publication, “They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite well, and the breakup came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on; of course, there’s hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely.”

Soon after their alleged break up, the CTRL actress shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story. The note touched read, “If it is truly meant for you, it will come back to you. It will leave only for the sake of teaching you the lessons you could only learn on your own. If it is truly meant for you, it will return even if you’ve pushed it away, even if you’re in denial, even if you assume something so beautiful could never be truly yours – because if it’s truly meant for you, it is never not a piece of you. It is never not intricately tied into the depths of your soul.”

Meanwhile, Ananya is busy with Shankara while Aditya will be next seen in Metro In Dino.

