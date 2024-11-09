Ananya Panday’s Saturday night plan is ‘sorted’ and it has connection with her dad Chunky Panday; find out

Ananya Panday is all set for a movie night, and her plan is to watch her dad Chunky Panday’s latest release, Vijay 69. The film, starring Anupam Kher, dropped on Netflix on November 8. Excited about the weekend, she took to social media on November 9 to share that her Saturday night is sorted with this film.

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories to give a shout-out to her father Chunky Panday's film Vijay 69. She shared the poster and excitedly revealed her Saturday night plans, captioning it, “My movie night plan is sorted!” along with the hashtag #Vijay69 and a starry-eyed emoji.

In Vijay 69, Anupam Kher brings to life a 69-year-old man on a mission to prove that age is no barrier to chasing dreams. His character, a determined yet 'angry old man', embarks on an inspiring journey to compete in a triathlon, aiming to achieve something meaningful before his time runs out. Alongside him is his supportive friend, played by Chunky Panday, who initially dismisses the idea but later becomes an unlikely ally.

Directed and written by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma, the film highlights the obstacles Anupam’s character faces, from finding a coach to convincing his family to back his endeavor. Despite setbacks, his unwavering spirit drives him to train for four months. The story beautifully underscores the message that dreams have no expiration date.

Vijay 69 also stars Mihir Ahuja in a significant role, adding depth to this heartwarming narrative of resilience and friendship.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ananya Panday was recently seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL, alongside Vihaan Samat. Her upcoming projects include a biographical film about C. Sankaran Nair, where she stars alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.

Additionally, the Call Me Bae actress is set to star in Chand Mera Dil, a romantic film with Kill fame Lakshya. Producer Karan Johar, who has released the film's first-look posters, describes it as an intense and passionate love story.

Recently, a source told Pinkvilla that KJo is deeply involved in creating a standout musical album for Chand Mera Dil, which he plans to make the 'album of 2025'. It is directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharma Productions.

