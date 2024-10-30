Did Ananya Panday’s rumored BF Walker Blanco make their relationship Insta official on her birthday? His ‘sooo special’ wish is proof

Bollywood star Ananya Panday is celebrating her birthday today, but what caught everyone's attention was a ‘special’ message from her rumored beau, Walker Blanco! Sharing a never-before-seen photo of Ananya, Walker poured his heart out in a sweet birthday note that might just be his way of going Insta-official with their romance. We’re absolutely here for it!

Today, on October 30, Walker Blanco took to Instagram Stories to share a stunning photo of Ananya Panday. In the picture, Ananya can be seen sitting in a restaurant, looking radiant as ever in a high-neck, sleeveless top, with a chic shoulder bag adding to her style.

Her smile stole the show, lighting up the shot with effortless beauty as she posed for the camera. Along with the photo, Walker wrote, “Happy Birthday Beautiful!!! You are soooo special. I love you Annieee,” topping off his message with a heart emoji. We are loving this sweet gesture!

It looks like Walker might just be making his relationship with Ananya Insta-official on her birthday! This is the moment fans have been eagerly waiting for, and it’s finally happening!

Recently, a viral video surfaced showing actress the CTRL actress seemingly ignoring a call from her rumored boyfriend, Walker Blanco. Addressing the buzz, Ananya opened up in an interview with News 18 Showsha, explaining she’s done trying to be discreet.

She shared, "I’ve given up at this point. I’ve realized that the more I try to hide something or be sneaky, the more I get caught doing it. So. I’ve just let go now. Whatever! I don’t care now. I’m not trying to hide anything."

For those who missed it, following rumors of Ananya Panday's breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur, a report from the Bombay Times hinted that Ananya has been seeing former model Walker Blanco. The two reportedly crossed paths during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations. Blanco, who is said to work with Vantara, a prominent Ambani-owned property, seems to have made quite the impression!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya has built an impressive filmography since her debut in Student of the Year 2, featuring in movies like Khaali Peeli, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Gehraiyaan, and CTRL.

This year, she made her digital debut with Call Me Bae and is already gearing up for her next projects. Ananya will star alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan in the upcoming film Shankara, and she’s also set to return for Call Me Bae Season 2, promising fans even more of her talent!

