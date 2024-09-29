Ananya Panday reacts to viral video of IGNORING rumored boyfriend Walker Blanco’s call; ‘I’ve given up at this point’

Ananya Panday is currently gearing up for the release of Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL. Apart from her professional ventures, the actress’ personal life often grabs attention. A few days back, a video went viral on the internet that showed the actress allegedly ignoring a call from her rumored boyfriend, Walker Blanco. Meanwhile, the actress talking about it stated she has not been trying to ‘hide’ anything.

Recently, while speaking to News 18 Showsha, Ananya Panday reacted to the incident and said, “I’ve given up at this point. I’ve realized that the more I try to hide something or be sneaky, the more I get caught doing it. So. I’ve just let go now. Whatever! I don’t care now. I’m not trying to hide anything.”

She further stated she has realized that being calculative about her social media posts is also not going to help either. Thus, she always ‘tends to not control too much.’ According to her, she might mean something with good intentions, yet it can be blown out of proportion by a section of the internet.

Therefore, Ananya doesn’t feel much about the repercussions because it will happen anyway. The 25-year-old noted that if one tries to stop something or do something most logically, people still will have their opinion on it. She expresses her belief in not thinking much about it.

For the unversed, months after Ananya’s breakup rumors with Aditya Roy Kapur, a report published in Bombay Times claimed that she had been seeing former model, Walker Blanco. It was also revealed that the two met during the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Blanco is said to work for Vantara, one of the key properties of Ambanis.

On the professional front, Ananya will be next seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL opposite Vihaan Samat. According to the trailer, the upcoming film deals with the world of social media and the impact that AI could have on one.

The film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya A Menon. It is written by Avinash Sampath and Vikramaditya Motwane, with dialogues by Sumukhi Suresh. The movie marks Ananya and Vihaan’s second collaboration after Call Me Bae. CTRL is all set to release on Netflix on October 4, 2024.

