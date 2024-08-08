Who is Ananya Panday's rumored beau Walker Blanco? Here's all you need to know

A few months after her break-up with Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday seems to have found love again. Ananya has been grabbing headlines for her alleged affair with her new rumored beau, Walker Blanco on various gossip columns. While you are scratching your head about her mystery man, here's all you should know about him.

In July, Ananya Panday fueled speculations of dating cricketer Hardik Pandya after they were seen having fun dancing with each other at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Turns out that the actress had reportedly accompanied Walker Blanco to the lavish event. She was spotted having a cosy moment with Blanco during the baraaat procession.

As per his Instagram handle, Walker Blanco hails from the United States. Reportedly, Blanco works under Ambanis at Vantara, an animal shelter in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

His Facebook profile suggests that Walker Blanco is currently residing in Miami, Florida. His hometown is Chicago, Illinois. He has studied at Westminster Christian School in Illinois.

Blanco is a former model. In 2020, he walked the ramp for the Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer collection. Blanco posted a picture of his ramp walk on Instagram back then.

Walker Blanco is a wildlife lover and some of the posts on his Instagram handle say it all. He frequently shares pictures and videos of reptiles, birds, and animals on the platform. From snakes to parrots and dogs to peacocks, you will find Blanco posing with all of them.

In 2018, he shared several pictures of himself with animals from Zoological Wildlife Foundation, a zoo in Florida. The former model is a water baby and videos of him enjoying the deep sea life surrounded by fishes are proof of it.

While Walker Blanco is yet to confirm his relationship with Ananya Panday, in 2017, he was dating Sylvia Guso. His Facebook profile suggests that he announced his relationship with Guso back then.

According to a report by Bombay Times, Ananya Panday introduced Walker Blanco as her "partner" at Anant and Radhika's wedding. The portal reported that she wasn't trying to hide it from guests at the grand event. The rumored couple also danced together at the Ambani wedding, the report further stated.

In 2023, while speaking to India Today, Ananya spilled the beans about how she dislikes 'situationships'. Ananya shared that she is not someone who will pretend to have a relationship status for social media's sake.

Ananya, who previously dated Aditya Roy Kapur for over two years, had almost confirmed her relationship with him on Neha Dhupia's talk show, No Filter Neha, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress revealed that they both aren't "just friends".

Ananya and Aditya never made their relationship official. However, their public appearances made it quite obvious that the romance brewed between them. Ananya and Aditya's close friend confirmed to Bombay Times that they parted ways in April this year.

The close friend told the portal that they were quite cordial with each other and their break-up came as a shock to their friends. Ananya was trying to move on and Aditya was dealing with the break up maturely, their mutual friend stated.

On the work front, Ananya Panday made a special appearance in Bad Newz this year. Her latest movie as a lead was Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which was released in 2023. She now has CTRL and Shankara in the pipeline.

