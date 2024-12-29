Did Kriti Sanon’s sis Nupur Sanon confirm actress’ relationship with rumored BF Kabir Bahia? Here’s why we feel so

Kriti Sanon has witnessed immense growth in her acting career in recent years. She has proved her versatility with several impressive performances and has wrapped up the year 2024 on a high note. On her personal front, she has been rumored to be dating businessman Kabir Bahia, and recently, her sister Nupur Sanon shared pictures with them from a concert that has left fans curious about their bond.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nupur Sanon shared stories featuring her friends enjoying Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's concert ahead of the New Year. For the soulful evening, Nupur was joined by her sister, Kriti Sanon, and other close friends, including actor Varun Sharma, playback singer Stebin Ben, and Kriti's rumored boyfriend, Kabir Bahia.

The pictures captured the magical vibe of the night, whereas in the first photo, Nupur was seen wearing a chic black-and-white outfit. She hummed a song with the Mimi actress, stunned in a light blue dress and exuding elegance.

Ben joined them in the frame, and Kabir is seen along with their friends in another photo. She captioned it, writing, "With my main three handsome men." He kept his look classic in a black ensemble, and his presence sparked curiosity about his rumored relationship with Kriti.

Take a look:

For those unaware, it's not the first time that the Bhediya actress and Bahia have come under the spotlight. They have made several appearances together, fueling ongoing speculation about their romance, though neither has confirmed the relationship.

Kriti Sanon had an impressive year in 2024 as she was seen in three significant films. She appeared in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Shahid Kapoor and Crew with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. She also produced her last film, Do Patti, and received reviews for her double role.

