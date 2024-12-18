In 2012, Dinesh Vijan teamed up with Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty on the Homi Adajania-directed Cocktail. The film was a runaway success upon its release back in the day, and the music of this rom-com has stood the test of time. Cocktail is also considered to be a game-changer for Deepika Padukone, as the film resulted in a transition for DP from an actor to a star. 13 years after Cocktail, producer Dinesh Vijan is all set for Cocktail 2, but with a change in star-cast. According to sources close to the development, Cocktail 2 too will be a love triangle and will feature Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

The hunt is in progress for another actress to complete the triangle. “After the success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are reuniting on Cocktail 2. The duo loved the script and are excited to venture into the world of this romantic comedy. Producer Dinesh Vijan is also a big fan of the genre, and feels the script of Cocktail 2 is the right one to bring the romantic comedies back in fashion,” revealed a source close to the development.

Through the journey of Cocktail, Dinesh Vijan had joined creative forces with Imtiaz Ali, whereas for Cocktail 2, the filmmaker is partnering with Luv Ranjan. “Cocktail 2 is written by Luv Ranjan and the filmmaker will be involved through the entire creative process as a partner on the film. It’s a script that’s loaded with humour and light-hearted moments with the emotion of friendship at the core of it. Luv is a master of this genre, and the association of Luv and Dinoo is something to lookout for. The actors and the entire team of Cocktail is bullish on the film, as it’s a wholesome entertainer with two of the most likeable actors of the present generation – Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon,” the source added.

Cocktail 2 will be directed by Homi Adajania, and is slated to go on floors in May 2025. Apart from the two leads, a big ensemble is expected to come on board Cocktail 2, and the casting too is underway. Shahid Kapoor moves on to Cocktail 2 after calling it a wrap on Vishal Bhardwaj-directed Arjun Ustara / Evil. Kriti Sanon on the other hand will finish work on the Aanand L Rai directorial, Tere Ishk Mein before moving on to Cocktail 2. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

