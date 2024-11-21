After the success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew, Kriti Sanon is on a roll and is gearing up to start shooting for multiple projects in 2025. While we previously reported that the actress has come on board the Aanand L Rai-directed Tere Ishq Mein co-starring Dhanush, we have now exclusively learnt that Kriti has been roped in for another feature film to be produced by the director under his banner, Colour Yellow Productions. According to sources close to the development, Kriti Sanon has come on board a horror comedy to be produced by Aanand L Rai.

A source shares, “Kriti Sanon has been discussing multiple collaborations with Aanand L Rai, and is extremely fond of his work. The actress has loved a horror comedy to be bankrolled by ALR, and has given a go ahead to the same. The film in question will go on floors by mid-2025, once a major chunk of Tere Ishq Mein is wrapped up.”

The source further informs that the tentative title of this horror comedy is Nayi Naveli and the entire team is charged up to take the film on floors. “Horror comedies are the flavour of the season, and Nayi Naveli aims to introduce a complete new flavour in the genre. Kriti is also excited about the dynamics of her character in the film, and loves how this folklore unfolds on the spectacle,” the source adds.

The director name has been kept under wraps for now, however, the concept has been in the works at Aanand L Rai’s office. “The pre-production works will also begin by January. All the stakeholders are excited to explore a new genre in 2025,” the source concludes.

Talking of Aanand L Rai, the filmmaker is also gearing up to direct Tanu Weds Manu 3 by the end of next year with Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

