Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Review: Shahid-Kriti's robo-com is a laugh riot that falters towards the end

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is one among the few robo-coms ever made in India. It is quirky, funny and entertaining through its modest run time of around 140 minutes.

Plot:

Aryan (Shahid Kapoor) is a tech developer and is also an eligible bachelor who just can't find the right woman to marry. Urmila (Dimple Kapadia), apart from being Aryan's aunt is also the founder of E-Robotics, a leading Robotics company in USA. Aryan goes to USA for a project headed by his aunt and that's where he meets the robot Sifra (Kriti Sanon), whom he gradually falls in love with. The story that follows shows how Aryan deals with the fact that he loves a robot and how he tries to keep her identity hidden from his family.

What works for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya:

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is first up, hilarious. The situational comedy in the film makes you laugh your heart out, especially in the first half. Shahid Kapoor's portrayal of man helplessly in love with a robot is very amusing. Kriti Sanon as Sifra is convincing and is the reason for lots of funny moments through the film. The concept and treatment of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is fresh and unique and that's what separates it from being a routine commercial potboiler. The songs obviously are very peppy and they are well complimented by the visuals, much to the credit of the 2 leads. At 2 hours and 20 minutes, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is an easy watch that mostly keeps you entertained and engaged.

What doesn't work for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya:

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya lacks major conflicts and mostly runs on gags. While the first half of the film is paced well and is unquestionably funny, the second half is slightly slower, although there are laugh-out-loud moments at regular intervals to make up for it. The movie loses its way in the third act, with few jarring scenes towards the end. The end is logical but it's the execution that's a mish mash. The climax feels anti-climatic and the end is abrupt, with a promise of more.

Watch the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer:

Performances in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya:

Shahid Kapoor as Aryan is at his comical best. He is a treat to watch, always.

Kriti Sanon as Sifra shows restrain that's required while playing a robot character. She looks exquisite and succeeds to make the audience laugh in most scenes. In the final act however, the writing lets her down and the output is not that good.

Among supporting actors, Dimple Kapadia is ever-so-dependable as aunt Urmila. Dharmedra as the grandfather is a pleasure to watch and is like a breath of fresh air. Ashish Verma as Aryan's friend Monty is super-entertaining in every scene of his. Other actors part of Aryan's family keep things jolly and enjoyable. Watch out for the surprise cameo.

Final Verdict Of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

All in all, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a light and easy watch that makes you laugh through and through. While the third act of the film underwhelms, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya acts as a good filler in this otherwise dull movie period. You can watch the Shahid-Kriti starrer at a theatre near you, now.