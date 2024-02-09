Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Review: Shahid-Kriti's robo-com is a laugh riot that falters towards the end

pinkvilla
Explore All Latest Web series Web Stories Trending Videos Photos
Explore All Bollywood Hollywood TV South Anime Box Office Collection Exclusives Movie Reviews
Explore All Love & Relationships People Weddings Food & Travel Home Decor
Explore All Basketball NFL WWE UFC
Explore All Music TV Series News
Explore All Beauty Fashion Lifestyle
Explore All Celebrity Style Style Tips
Explore All Weight Loss Diet Fitness Food and Nutrition Remedies
Explore All Hair Care Hair Styles Makeup Skin Care
Explore All Aquarius Aries Cancer Capricorn Gemini Leo Libra Pisces Sagittarius Scorpio Taurus Virgo
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL
Hamburger Menu pinkvilla
Home
Explore All Latest Web series Web Stories Trending Videos Photos
Explore All Home Categories

Cher’s Son Elijah Blue Makes First Appearance Amid Conservatorship Controversy

Aarya Season 3 Part 2 Review: Sushmita Sen led crime-thriller remains gripping despite convenient writing

Decoding THESE 4 mindblowing finer details in Rakshit Shetty’s Sapta Sagaradaache Ello

Is Drake Responsible For The Divorce Of Cory And Bobbi Althoff? Exploring Speculations

RC16 Update: Pre-production works for Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor film begins; Buchi Babu on recce

Kim Kardashian-Odell Beckham In No 'Hurry To Jump Into Something Serious'; Relationship Status REVEALED

A Killer Paradox: Choi Woo Shik is student turned murderer chased by detective Son Suk Ku in upcoming crime thriller

Hunting Housewives Trailer: Denise Richards and NeNe Leakes Fight Back In The First Look Of The Thriller

Yami Gautam gets emotional as husband Aditya Dhar praises her; latter calls him ‘luckiest guy in this world’
Entertainment
Explore All Bollywood Hollywood TV South Anime Box Office Collection Exclusives Movie Reviews
Explore All Entertainment Categories

Cher’s Son Elijah Blue Makes First Appearance Amid Conservatorship Controversy

Aarya Season 3 Part 2 Review: Sushmita Sen led crime-thriller remains gripping despite convenient writing

Decoding THESE 4 mindblowing finer details in Rakshit Shetty’s Sapta Sagaradaache Ello

Is Drake Responsible For The Divorce Of Cory And Bobbi Althoff? Exploring Speculations

RC16 Update: Pre-production works for Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor film begins; Buchi Babu on recce

Kim Kardashian-Odell Beckham In No 'Hurry To Jump Into Something Serious'; Relationship Status REVEALED

Hunting Housewives Trailer: Denise Richards and NeNe Leakes Fight Back In The First Look Of The Thriller

Yami Gautam gets emotional as husband Aditya Dhar praises her; latter calls him ‘luckiest guy in this world’

‘Honestly The Worst Time of My Life’: Dakota Johnson Reflects on Filming of The Office Finale
Lifestyle
Explore All Love & Relationships People Weddings Food & Travel Home Decor
Sports
Explore All Basketball NFL WWE UFC
Explore All Sports Categories

'I'm losing all this money!': After Mom Donna, Travis Kelce Complains About High Prices Of VIP Suites St Super Bowl 2024

'Hollywood Rock is back': The Rock slaps Cody Rhodes after he chooses Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 leaving WWE Universe in a frenzy

From PJ Washington to Daniel Gafford; Top 5 2024 NBA Trade Deadline Day Deals Ranked

'I Don’t Feel the Need To Watch It': When Kobe Bryant Refused to Revisit His 81-Point Game For THIS Reason

Tony Romo Finally Clarifies Why He Keeps Calling Taylor Swift Travis Kelce’s Wife

‘That's where the game changed’: When Michael Jordan credited THIS player for taking the NBA to the next level

‘I Can’t Even Pick’: LeBron James Humorously Stumped as NBA Fans Help Him Pick His Greatest Season in 21-Year Career

Will Virat Kohli Be a Part of the Squad for Third IND vs ENG Test? BCCI Official Drops Massive Hint

Who Is Andrew Wiggins' Girlfriend? All About Mychal Johnson
Korean
Explore All Music TV Series News
Explore All Korean Categories

A Killer Paradox: Choi Woo Shik is student turned murderer chased by detective Son Suk Ku in upcoming crime thriller

POLL: Lisa's LLOUD or Jennie's Odd Atelier; which BLACKPINK member's label would you want to work at?

2024 Asia Star Entertainer Awards: Billlie, The Boyz, DAY6, STAYC and more to join performers lineup

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and GOT7's Jackson's interaction at Cartier's Trinity celebration dinner goes viral; fans react

BTS' V starts military police duties at ROK army's Chuncheon 2nd division; here's what we know

(G)I-DLE's Shuhua to take sabbatical due to physical health concerns; CUBE seeks fans' understanding

BIBI reveals she received her latest smartphone as a gift from actor Song Joong Ki

10 greatest Korean War movies of all time: M*A*S*H, The Battle of Jangsari, The Hook and more

Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi’s Bloodhounds in discussion for production of season 2: Report
Select
Explore All Beauty Fashion Lifestyle
Fashion
Explore All Celebrity Style Style Tips
Explore All Fashion Categories

Pregnant Yami Gautam serves maternity fashion goals in maxi dress and longline blazer, a must-try for formal settings

Alia Bhatt is obsessed with THIS accessory proving even common pieces can provide exceptional sass

Fashion Face-Off: Disha Patani vs Palak Tiwari; who wore the solid-hued saree with corset blouse better?

Revisiting when pregnant Anushka Sharma flaunted her baby bump in romantic ruffle-detailed polka dot dress

Janhvi Kapoor goes all-red for Valentine’s week in Rosario’s Rs 1.9 lacs lace and satin corseted gown

Janhvi Kapoor's soft glam makeup with pulled-back braid and colorful lehenga is definite bridesmaid goals

Airport style: Deepika Padukone aces winter fashion with Rs 85K chequered wool jacket and rolled-up jeans

Animal Star Triptii Dimri wears ONLY open blazer with sheer white stockings and it’s HOT

Manushi Chillar and Shilpa Shetty Kundra showcase us power of pink in two stunning saree looks and we’ve noted it all
Health
Explore All Weight Loss Diet Fitness Food and Nutrition Remedies
Beauty
Explore All Hair Care Hair Styles Makeup Skin Care
Horoscope
Explore All Aquarius Aries Cancer Capricorn Gemini Leo Libra Pisces Sagittarius Scorpio Taurus Virgo
Advertisement
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya movie poster

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Movie Review

Hindi

Drama
Romance
Family

09 Feb 2024

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Review: Shahid-Kriti's robo-com is a laugh riot that falters towards the end

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is a largely entertaining film with an underwhelming third act.

by Rishil Jogani

Published on Feb 09, 2024   |  12:27 AM IST  |  328
News Comment Share
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a laugh riot that should largely appeal to urban audiences (Credit: Maddock Films)

Key Highlight

  • Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is thoroughly entertaining for the larger part of its proceedings
  • Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya can now be watched at a theatre near you

Name: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Director: Amit Joshi

Cast: Shahid Kapoor,Kriti Sanon,Dharmendra,Dimple kapadia

Writer: Amit Joshi

Rating: 3

Where to watch: Theatre

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is one among the few robo-coms ever made in India. It is quirky, funny and entertaining through its modest run time of around 140 minutes.

Plot:

Aryan (Shahid Kapoor) is a tech developer and is also an eligible bachelor who just can't find the right woman to marry. Urmila (Dimple Kapadia), apart from being Aryan's aunt is also the founder of E-Robotics, a leading Robotics company in USA. Aryan goes to USA for a project headed by his aunt and that's where he meets the robot Sifra (Kriti Sanon), whom he gradually falls in love with. The story that follows shows how Aryan deals with the fact that he loves a robot and how he tries to keep her identity hidden from his family.

What works for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya:

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is first up, hilarious. The situational comedy in the film makes you laugh your heart out, especially in the first half. Shahid Kapoor's portrayal of man helplessly in love with a robot is very amusing. Kriti Sanon as Sifra is convincing and is the reason for lots of funny moments through the film. The concept and treatment of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is fresh and unique and that's what separates it from being a routine commercial potboiler. The songs obviously are very peppy and they are well complimented by the visuals, much to the credit of the 2 leads. At 2 hours and 20 minutes, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is an easy watch that mostly keeps you entertained and engaged.

What doesn't work for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya:

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya lacks major conflicts and mostly runs on gags. While the first half of the film is paced well and is unquestionably funny, the second half is slightly slower, although there are laugh-out-loud moments at regular intervals to make up for it. The movie loses its way in the third act, with few jarring scenes towards the end. The end is logical but it's the execution that's a mish mash. The climax feels anti-climatic and the end is abrupt, with a promise of more.

Watch the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer:

Performances in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya:

Shahid Kapoor as Aryan is at his comical best. He is a treat to watch, always.
Kriti Sanon as Sifra shows restrain that's required while playing a robot character. She looks exquisite and succeeds to make the audience laugh in most scenes. In the final act however, the writing lets her down and the output is not that good.
Among supporting actors, Dimple Kapadia is ever-so-dependable as aunt Urmila. Dharmedra as the grandfather is a pleasure to watch and is like a breath of fresh air. Ashish Verma as Aryan's friend Monty is super-entertaining in every scene of his. Other actors part of Aryan's family keep things jolly and enjoyable. Watch out for the surprise cameo.

Final Verdict Of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

All in all, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a light and easy watch that makes you laugh through and through. While the third act of the film underwhelms, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya acts as a good filler in this otherwise dull movie period. You can watch the Shahid-Kriti starrer at a theatre near you, now.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rishil Jogani
A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys studying the func... Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

Extend your reading on the similar topics

user reviews (0)

Movie Reviews

Redirection

Featured

Bollywood

Hollywood

Tollywood

Trending Movies

Hanu Man

Hanu Man

Action,Fantasy

Released on: 12 Jan 2024

Critics Ratings: 3.5

Collection: Rupees Sign 278.20 cr.

Yellow Strip
Fighter

Fighter

Action,Drama

Released on: 25 Jan 2024

Critics Ratings: 4

Collection: Rupees Sign 296.75 cr.

Yellow Strip
Captain Miller

Captain Miller

Action,Drama

Released on: 12 Jan 2024

Critics Ratings: 4

Collection: Rupees Sign 61.40 cr.

Yellow Strip

Movie Trailers

upcoming movies

Players 2024 movie Video Icon

Players

Comedy • Romance

Release date: 14 Feb 2024

Bob Marley: One Love 2024 movie Video Icon

Bob Marley: One Love

Drama • Biography

Release date: 14 Feb 2024

Madame Web 2024 movie Video Icon

Madame Web

Action • Superhero

Release date: 14 Feb 2024

Bramayugam 2024 movie Video Icon

Bramayugam

Horror • Thriller

Release date: 15 Feb 2024

Bhimaa 2024 movie Video Icon

Bhimaa

Action • Drama

Release date: 16 Feb 2024

Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak? 2024 movie Video Icon

Aakhir Palaayan Kab Tak?

Drama

Release date: 16 Feb 2024

Operation Valentine 2024 movie Video Icon

Operation Valentine

Action • Drama

Release date: 16 Feb 2024

This Is Me…Now: A Love Story 2024 movie Video Icon

This Is Me…Now: A Love...

Drama • Musical

Release date: 16 Feb 2024

Shivrayancha Chhava 2024 movie Video Icon

Shivrayancha Chhava

Action • History

Release date: 16 Feb 2024

Siren 2024 movie Video Icon

Siren

Action • Thriller

Release date: 16 Feb 2024

latest movies

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona 2024 movie Video Icon

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona

Fantasy • Thriller

Bhakshak 2024 movie Video Icon

Bhakshak

Drama • Thriller

Lisa Frankenstein 2024 movie Video Icon

Lisa Frankenstein

Comedy • Horror

Suncoast 2024 movie Video Icon

Suncoast

Drama

Upgraded 2024 movie Video Icon

Upgraded

Comedy • Romance

Marmalade 2024 movie Video Icon

Marmalade

Drama • Romance

Air Force One Down 2024 movie Video Icon

Air Force One Down

Action • Thriller

Lal Salaam 2024 movie Video Icon

Lal Salaam

Drama • Thriller

Lantrani 2024 movie Video Icon

Lantrani

Comedy • Drama

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya 2024 movie Video Icon

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa ...

Drama • Romance

Explore More

General Trending Topics

General Trending Topics

List of all Topics

Explore More

Explore More
All About Movies

All About Movies

List of movies of all time with all revelant details

Explore More

Explore More
Best Movies to Watch

Best Movies to Watch

All time favourite movies with highest grossing on box office

Explore More

Explore More
×
Advertisement
close